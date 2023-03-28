Fantasy Baseball 2023 Draft Rankings

We're quickly closing in on Opening Day, so it's time to get ready for your fantasy baseball draft. And what better way to do that than with the Yahoo Fantasy crew's top 300 players for the 2023 MLB season?

Who should be the No. 1 pick? Is it new Philadelphia Phillie, Trea Turner, fresh off another 20-20 season? The case for Turner is an easy one; he hasn't hit under .290 since 2018 and his OPS has been over .800 for five straight seasons.

All said, there's a younger player who might be even more electrifying than Turner — with a ton of upside to boot.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has made quite the name for himself in his short career. Acuña has shown the potential for a 40-40 season already, and fantasy managers drafting him in the top two or three are hoping he returns to those heights in a full, healthy season.

Health is the big issue with him though, as he hasn't played over 120 games since 2019. Here's to hoping he plays 150+ in 2023!

Is Ronald Acuña Jr. worthy of the No. 1 fantasy pick? (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

There's plenty more star power to consider in the first round. Reigning AL MVP, Aaron Judge, also has a claim to the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez might be the safest player available. Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez delivered an epic 2022 season, so expect him to come off the board quickly in drafts.

Do any starting pitchers deserve a first-round grade? Are you buying or fading closers this season?

This should be another exciting season, and our analysts' draft rankings can help you build a potent, championship-worthy team — check them out below:

