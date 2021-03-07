Fantasy Baseball 2021 Draft Kit: Rankings, sleepers, and more!

Whether you’re a first-time player or returning for another season of fantasy baseball fun and competition, the Yahoo Fantasy crew is here to help get everyone ready to draft.

[Batter up: Join or sign up for a fantasy baseball league now]

Before you get on the clock and make your picks, we’ve rounded up all our advice in one place to make it easier to prep for your draft and come out on top. When you feel like you’re ready to put your knowledge to use, we have a couple of great options for you:

Mock draft lobby: Practice makes perfect

Create or sign up for a league and plan your draft

Editor’s Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming MLB season.

2021 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Overall top 300

Position-by-Position: [C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

Positional Previews: [C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

Player draft values by position: Corner Infielders | Middle Infielders | Starting Pitchers | Outfielders

American League Draft Targets: AL West | AL Central | AL East

National League Draft Targets: NL West (coming soon) | NL Central (coming soon) | NL East

The safest first-round draft picks you can make

2021 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit (Photo by Michael Wagstaffe/Yahoo Sports)

Draft Strategy

Sleepers: Post-hype youngsters

Seeking stolen bases: Grab some bags in the late rounds

2021 Park Factors for every team

Fantasy implications of MLB deadening baseballs in 2021

Lessons learned from LABR fantasy draft

Tout Wars draft results: What can happen if you go SP-SP with your first two picks

Fantasy impact of MLB offseason’s biggest moves

Betting

Cy Young and MVP futures picks

Best divisional bets: American League | National League

And more to come!