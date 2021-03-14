  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Christian Yelich leads bounce-back candidates

Fred Zinkie
·Yahoo Fantasy Contributor
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are far more candidates for the bounce-back article this year, as the shortened season created small-sample data that is less trustworthy. Additionally, the abbreviated campaign gave no time for injured players to get back into top form and have success across part of the season. Finally, many players personally dealt with COVID-19 and never lived up to expectations. 

Here are some premium players who deserve the benefit of the doubt in 2021 drafts.

Christian Yelich (OF, MIL)

A top-three pick in most 2020 drafts, Yelich saw his year-over-year batting average drop 124 points en route to producing just 22 RBIs and four steals. The most alarming change was his strikeout rate, which jumped by more than 10 percent, and his hard-contact rate, which fell by a similar amount. He also gave back some of the fly ball improvements he made in 2019. Yelich’s walk rate improved, as he chased fewer pitches, but his overall contact percentage dropped as well. Overall, this looks like a textbook slump, and he didn’t have time to break out of it. His current ADP near the Round 1-2 turn feels like an appropriate gamble to make on someone who hit .327 with 80 homers and 52 steals across 2018-19.

Gleyber Torres (SS, NYY)

The good news is that Torres dramatically improved his control over the strike zone last year, posting career-best marks in strikeout rate (17.5 percent) and walk rate (13.8 percent). But he did less damage when making contact, experiencing a massive drop in hard contact rate and producing ground balls at a higher rate than ever before. Still just 24 years old, this talented youngster deserves a free pass on two bad months. Part of arguably baseball’s most potent lineup, Torres should produce plenty of homers, RBIs, and runs scored, while possibly being ready to make a major jump in the batting average category.

New York Yankees&#39; Gleyber Torres
Gleyber Torres deserves a pass for his 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

J.D. Martinez (OF, BOS)

Martinez has expressed multiple reasons to explain his disappointing 2020 season (.680 OPS). He complained during the campaign that the league’s temporary restrictions on in-game video use (thanks, Houston Astros) impacted his ability to prepare for plate appearances. And recently, Martinez admitted that he lost his focus during the COVID-19 shutdown and was not properly prepared for the start of the season. Just 33 years old, the slugger is far from washed up, and his three-year averages from 2017-19 (41 HR, 113 RBIs, 98 R, .313 BA) are the stuff that fantasy championships are made of. He’s a gift at his ADP of pick 85.

Eugenio Suarez (3B, CIN)

Fantasy managers who overrate the batting average category will avoid Suarez after he hit .202 last season. But the diminished batting mark can be mostly explained by a remarkable 98-point year-over-year BABIP drop. The slugger ranked 15th in baseball in homers during a down year in 2020 and trails only Pete Alonso in total round-trippers since the outset of 2019. Drafting Suarez at his pick-72 ADP will get you a respectable batting average and one of baseball’s most powerful players.

Yordan Alvarez (OF, HOU)

Alvarez had knee problems as soon as he showed up for Spring Training last February and wound up playing in just two games before undergoing season-ending surgery. Still just 23 years old, the heavyset slugger now has a cloudy long-term future. But Alvarez has undeniable plate skills (1.067 OPS in 2019) and should rank among the league leaders in homers per plate appearance. The ultimate boom-or-bust pick, Alvarez makes sense in 10-team leagues, where he can be easily replaced from the waiver wire.

Javier Baez (SS, CHC)

Baez is the perfect example of what happens when players with low walk rates experience bad luck. The free-swinger dealt with a year-over-year 83-point BABIP drop, and because he can’t find other ways to get on base, he wound up with an embarrassing .238 OBP. But Baez still produced eight homers and three steals across 59 games, which is only slightly off his typical pace. The guess here is that the 28-year-old will see a few more balls drop in for hits this year, which will enable him to return to being one of the top-10 shortstops.

Matt Olson (1B, OAK)

Olson continued his powerful ways last season (14 homers, 42 RBIs) but produced a lowly .195 average that left a bad taste in the mouths of his fantasy managers. A year-over-year 73-point BABIP drop was the main culprit in Olson’s struggles, but he also must take the blame for a contact rate that fell from 75 percent in 2019 to 68 percent last year. I’m not confident that Olson’s batting average will fully rebound, but his power is enough to make him a good option at his current ADP of pick 93.

Craig Kimbrel (RP, CHC)

The ultimate Kimbrel apologist, here I go, one more time.

The right-hander is still just 32 years old, and a couple years ago he was on a Hall of Fame pathway. His 2019 season was felled by not signing a contract until June and then dealing with a knee issue. And last year, he dealt with a mechanical flaw in August that cost him the closer’s role. But Kimbrel allowed nary a run and just three baserunners while striking out 13 across 7.1 September innings. With an ADP of 166, he could be one of this year’s best mid-round picks.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Milwaukee		+100--
Seattle		-121--
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Tout Wars Mixed Draft Recap

    D.J. Short recaps the strategy behind his recent Tout Wars Mixed Draft. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Will Luke Voit lead MLB in home runs this season?

    On SportsNite, the guys discuss some New York Yankees preseason odds, including DJ LeMahieu's chances to lead the league in hits and Luke Voit's likelihood to lead the league in home runs.

  • How important was RJ Barrett's' career-high 32 points in the Knicks win over the Thunder?

    The New York Knicks needed and got a bounce-back win on Saturday night over the Oklahoma City Thunder, lead by a career-high 32 points by RJ Barrett. Is this a sign of what's to come for the second-year guard?

  • Somehow, this Bryce Harper blast was not a home run

    Can't recall seeing this one before.

  • Dodgers pitchers are expected to hit-or-miss at the plate (mostly miss)

    National League pitchers must hit this season after not doing so in 2020. Dodgers starters have had almost zero success with the bat in their careers.

  • Mamadi Diakite has replaced Robin as Brook Lopez’s ‘little brother’

    The twin brothers had a funny exchange on social media prior to their matchup on Saturday night.

  • Workload worries: MLB teams ponder how to protect pitchers

    If the Arizona Diamondbacks want to win a lot of games this season they probably need right-hander Zac Gallen to throw a lot of quality innings. If the franchise wants to be good for the next several years, it's also imperative that the 25-year-old — who finished ninth in the NL Cy Young voting last season — stays healthy. The challenge of balancing the present and the future is nothing new for Major League Baseball teams, who are particularly careful with star young pitchers.

  • I tried 'folding' my eggs instead of scrambling them, and it's changed my morning routine

    In the hopes of a less messy breakfast, I made the popular "folded" eggs. Here's how the result tasted on its own and compared to a usual scramble.

  • FanDuel Parent Considering IPO As Investors Push For Spinoff

    Traders could be getting a new way to get in on the action over online sports betting. What Happened: Ireland-based Flutter Entertainment Plc (OTC: PDYPY) is considering a spinoff in the US — with an IPO among the options — for its company FanDuel, Bloomberg and CNBC have reported. Flutter in December announced that it was paying $4.2 billion to increase its stake in FanDuel to 95%. But pressure is mounting from investors who expected that to be the lead-up to a spinoff of FanDuel, CNBC reported. Flutter shares have been trading at a discount to competitor DraftKings, to investors' frustration. Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOX) Fox Sports could complicate or slow any potential deal. Fox Sports holds a 2.5% stake in Flutter and has an option to buy an 18.5% stake in FanDuel in July. See related: Flutter Buys Larger FanDuel Stake, Takes DraftKings Head On In US Why It Matters: Online sports gambling is a hot market as more states legalize the activity. FanDuel is a top competitor to DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), which went public in one of last year's most successful SPAC mergers. DraftKings shares ended last week at $71.75, up over 600% from their original $10 offering price. FanDuel could see similar success by going public. FanDuel had $967 million in revenue last year, compared to DraftKings' $644 million. Photo courtesy Flutter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIRS Providing Updates Today On Its 'Get My Payment' Pages On Stimulus MoneyBinance Under Investigation By Commodity Futures Trading Commission Over Derivatives Activity: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Yankees' Jay Bruce says he 'feels like myself' while continuing hot spring

    After reaching base in two of his three plate appearances on Friday, Jay Bruce is now slashing .400/.471/.867 this spring.

  • Yankees newcomer Corey Kluber takes another step after 2 lost years

    Corey Kluber allowed two runs and four hits over four innings in his second start and the Yankees beat the Pirates, 7-5.

  • Rory McIlroy: I've ruined my swing trying to copy Bryson DeChambeau

    Rory McIlroy has admitted messing up his swing in an attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau. In a stunningly honest self-critique, the Northern Irishman pointed the finger squarely at his own desire for speed and power to explain the loss of form that saw him miss the cut at The Players Championship and leave him with a race against time to recover his renowned rhythm for next month’s Masters. Professional golfers simply do not do this. In the wake of an ignominious display - which McIlroy’s certainly was at Sawgrass, as the defending champion fell short of the weekend by 10 shots - they will either refuse to talk or grunt platitudes. But McIlroy stepped off the Stadium course after a second-round 75 to go with his opening 79 and let loose - on himself. How Rory McIlroy can recover from his dreaded two-way miss in time for the Masters “Where it all stems from is probably like October last year, doing a little bit of speed training, started getting sucked into that stuff,” he said. “Swing got flat, long, and too rotational. Obviously I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing. So I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that. That's what I'm frustrated with. “Why did I do it? I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open. I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they're going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps. “The one thing that people don't appreciate is how good Bryson is out of the rough. Not only because of how upright he is but because his short irons are longer than standard, so he can get a little more speed through the rough than us other guys. And I thought being able to get some more speed is a good thing, and maybe just to the detriment a little bit of my swing, I got there. But I just need to maybe rein it back in a little bit.”

  • Nick Markakis retires after 15 years with Braves, Orioles

    Outfielder Nick Markakis has retired after 15-year career with the Braves and Orioles.

  • Lee Westwood shoots 4-under 68 to lead by 2 after Round 3 at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Lee Westwood shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 to lead by two shots going into Sunday's final round.

  • UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

    The UFC Vegas 21 results were dotted with several spectacular knockouts. They were overshadowed, however, by two bouts ending in a no contest, including the main event. UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards eye poke stops bout with Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards was out of the fight game for almost two years, but was poised to earn a title shot at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday night. The fight didn't go anywhere near the way he hoped, and likely left his bid for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unfulfilled. Edwards and Muhammad were both throwing with intent straight out of the gate. It was Edwards that landed the first hard shots. But it was a couple head kicks midway through the round that rocked Muhammad, who was briefly on wobbly legs. He clinched Edwards on the fence long enough to recover, but was bleeding around his right ear, likely from one of the head kicks. Edwards landed with several more hard punches in the final minute of the first frame, keeping Muhammad on the defensive. The fight was stopped when Edwards, who had landed a minor eye poke in the first round, landed an accidental, but much more severe eye poke in round two. Muhammad's eye immediately swelled from the poke, leading referee Herb Dean to quickly wave off the fight. Before the official result was read, Edwards met Muhammad in the middle of the Octagon, immediately apologizing "First of all, I apologize to Belal. I'd rather a loss than that. I was heartbroken," Edwards reiterated in his post-fight interview. "What now? It's been a long year and a half. To come back to that, I'm just heartbroken." UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370941489887477764?s=20 Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Ryan Spann made quick work of Misha Cirkunov in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event. The two fighters exchanged some heavy punches before Cirkunov landed a kick to the groin that caused a brief pause in the action. Once they started up again, Spann ate a shot before cracking Cirkunov, sending him to the canvas. Spann followed him to the canvas, but when it wasn't clear he could finish there, he forced Cirkunov to return to his feet. A short time later, Spann dropped Cirkunov again, this time finishing him with an onslaught of hammerfists. Following the fight, Spann called out the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370933829570080776?s=20 Dan Ige drops Gavin Tucker with one punch Calvin Kattar may have stopped Dan Ige's six-fight winning streak, but he was quick to start a new one with his 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. The bout had only just gotten underway when Ige stepped forward with a right hand that landed on the first exchange, dropping Tucker to the canvas. After the fight, Ige called out Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie. UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370927217350488068?s=20 Davey Grant builds momentum with second consecutive knockout Davey Grant is now on a three-fight winning streak after scoring his second consecutive knockout with a blistering finish of Jonathan Martinez. The fight was back and forth through the first round, Martinez landed brutal low kicks, while Grant was blasting away with heavy punches. Just as the round wore down, Martinez landed a huge punch that sent Grant to the canvas, though he couldn't find a way to finish. In round two, Grant landed a left hook that put Martinez on the canvas and followed with a couple right hands before the referee stopped the fight. UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370923174024609792?s=20 Matheus Nicolau returns with a narrow victory Matheus Nicolau left the UFC following a loss to Dustin Ortiz in 2018. At that time, the flyweight division was on life support. Having won two fights outside the promotion, he returned with a narrow victory over Manel Kape. Nicolau had a solid first round, threatening with a guillotine choke. Kape, however, showed shades of the skills that made him a Rizin FF champion in Japan, lighting Nicolau up with blazing fast hands in the second round. The third frame was a close one. Though Kape continued with his punching attack, he mixed in several hard knees that had Nicolau rocked. The Brazilian somehow dug deep and answered back, doing enough in the eyes of two of the judges to earn a split-decision nod. UFC Vegas 21 results: Matheus Nicolau gets split nod over Manel Kape Eryk Anders illegal knee results in no contest Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and it cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. Eryk Anders did the same to Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, but it resulted in a no contest. How can that be? Simple, referee Mark Smith ruled Yan's illegal knee an intentional act. Herb Dean, the referee on Saturday night, ruled that Anders's knee strike, though illegal, was unintentional. As such, with the fight still being within the first round, it was ruled a no contest. If they had completed two of the three rounds, they could have gone to the scorecards to see if one or the other fighter was ahead when the bout was stopped. UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest Matthew Semelsberger opens UFC Vegas 21 with a blistering knockout Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with this brutal knockout of Jason Witt. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370860710029369349?s=20 TRENDING > Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier UFC Vegas 21 Results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled a no contest (illegal eye poke) at 0:18, R2Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige def Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at 0:22, R1Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03, R2Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def Manel Kape by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart ruled a no contest (illegal knee) at 4:37, R1 UFC Vegas 21 Prelims Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R3Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:09, R2Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey def Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def Jason Witt by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1 Eryk Anders addresses his illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.

  • John Brown cut, A-Rob tagged and Nyheim Hines joins the show!

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon are back with the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Who will be the NFL's first $100 million-a-year quarterback?

    As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.