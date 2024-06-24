Fantasy Baseball 2-start pitcher rankings: Plenty of solid options to start Week 13

Go check if Taj Bradley is still available in your fantasy baseball leagues. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

This is a solid week for finding two-start streamers, with a couple of exciting options and several other men who can offer assistance in deeper formats. The one-start streamers are a less appealing group, as there are few men with solid skills and favorable matchups.

On the offensive side, the Angels and Royals are the best places to begin a streamer search.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Taj Bradley, 53% (vs. SEA, vs. WSH)

Taj Bradley SP - TB - #45 2024 - false season 44.1 IP 4.06 ERA 1.15 WHIP 53 K 14 BB

Having posted a 10.8 K/9 rate, Bradley offers tremendous upside in all formats. And although his 4.06 ERA won’t garner much attention, the sophomore has pitched well outside of a nine-run disaster in Baltimore on June 1. Bradley will enjoy starting at home twice, as he owns a 2.10 ERA at Tropicana Field this season and his career mark at home is nearly two runs lower than that on the road. Go check if he's still available.

James Paxton, 50% (@CWS, @SF)

James Paxton SP - LAD - #65 2024 - false season 66.2 IP 3.65 ERA 1.31 WHIP 43 K 33 BB

Paxton’s results have been decent (3.65 ERA, 1.31 WHIP), but his underlying stats, such as a 5.02 FIP, scream regression. Still, the left-hander could remain valuable for at least one more week when he leads a talent-laden Dodgers squad into an advantageous matchup against the last-place White Sox before making a start at San Francisco’s pitcher-friendly venue.

Spencer Schwellenbach, 23% (@STL, vs. PIT)

Spencer Schwellenbach SP - ATL - #56 2024 - false season 21.2 IP 4.98 ERA 1.20 WHIP 19 K 7 BB

After allowing nine runs in his initial two major league starts, Schwellenbach has given up three runs across 12 innings in his past two outings. The rookie could continue to take steps in the right direction this week when he faces a pair of lineups that rank among the bottom 10 in runs scored. He can be streamed in 12-team roto leagues and most head-to-head formats.

Kyle Gibson, 35% (vs. ATL, vs. CIN)

Kyle Gibson SP - STL - #44 2024 - false season 83.2 IP 3.44 ERA 1.20 WHIP 73 K 31 BB

Looking back to the start of the season, I can’t imagine recommending Gibson as a streaming option against the Braves. But things change over time, and both entities in that matchup have moved in opposite directions. Gibson owns solid overall ratios (3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP) and has struck out 27 batters across his past four starts. Meanwhile, the Braves have lost key players to injury and rank in the middle of the pack by most offensive metrics. With both starts coming at home, Gibson is a serviceable streamer in 12-team roto leagues or head-to-head formats.

Carson Spiers, 10% (vs. PIT, @STL)

Carson Spiers RP - CIN - #68 2024 - false season 25.1 IP 3.20 ERA 1.22 WHIP 20 K 5 BB

Spiers appears in this article for a second straight week, as his Sunday start was pushed back to Monday. The former reliever allowed four runs over six innings in his initial 2024 start, but the good news is that he kept the ball in the yard and posted a 5:1 K:BB ratio. Having logged a 20:5 K:BB ratio while allowing nary a homer in 25.1 innings, the rookie warrants use in deep roto formats for two achievable matchups.

Cade Povich, 11% (vs. CLE, vs. TEX)

Cade Povich SP - BAL - #37 2024 - false season 16 IP 3.94 ERA 1.25 WHIP 9 K 9 BB

Although Povich has produced respectable results (3.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP) in his initial three starts, his skills show plenty of room for improvement. After all, the rookie has logged a lowly 9:9 K:BB ratio across 16 innings and has greatly benefited from an unsustainable .204 BABIP. Still, the sample size is small, Povich is a decent prospect and he will benefit from making both starts this week at his offense-suppressing park. His matchups are reasonable, as Cleveland’s offense has been above average and Texas’ has been slightly below average.

Andrew Heaney, 10% (@MIL, @BAL)

Andrew Heaney RP - TEX - #44 2024 - false season 72.2 IP 4.21 ERA 1.29 WHIP 71 K 20 BB

Heaney has been the definition of a streamer this season, posting ratios (4.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP) that are neither helpful nor debilitating to fantasy teams. Along the way, he has logged a solid 8.8 K/9 rate across 72.2 innings. The left-hander would normally rank higher on this list, but this week he will face two lineups who rank among the top six in runs scored.

Michael Lorenzen, 33% (@MIL, @BAL)

Michael Lorenzen RP - TEX - #23 2024 - false season 72 IP 3 ERA 1.15 WHIP 50 K 30 BB

Lorenzen has supplied helpful ratios this year (3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP), but with just 50 strikeouts in 72 innings, he lacks the upside to be more than a streamer in this pitching-rich environment. Additionally, his 4.89 FIP suggests that regression is coming once his .222 BABIP rises. Like his teammate Heaney, Lorenzen falls down this week’s list due to his imposing matchups.

Lance Lynn, 21% (vs. ATL, vs. CIN)

Lance Lynn SP - STL - #31 2024 - false season 75 IP 4.08 ERA 1.43 WHIP 73 K 30 BB

Lynn has struggled of late, allowing 12 earned runs (13 total) in 13.2 innings during his past two starts. Overall, the right-hander gets his share of whiffs (8.8 K/9 rate) but struggles to stay in games, having finished six innings in just three of his 15 outings. Lynn has more bust potential than his previously mentioned teammate Gibson, which relegates his use to head-to-head points leagues.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Reese Olson @LAA (Friday, 38)

Andrew Abbott vs. PIT (Wednesday, 46)

Tobias Myers vs. CHC (Saturday, 36)

Michael Wacha vs. CLE (Thursday, 33)

Mitchell Parker @TB (Friday, 37)

Tylor Megill vs. HOU (Saturday, 24)

Alec Marsh vs. CLE (Friday, 23)

Colin Rea vs. TEX (Wednesday, 24)

José Quintana vs. HOU (Friday, 7)

Zack Littell vs. SEA (Tuesday, 24)

Spencer Arrighetti vs. COL (Wednesday, 5)

Simeon Woods Richardson @ARI (Wednesday, 15)

Frankie Montas @STL (Thursday, 17)

Drew Thorpe vs. ATL (Thursday, 14)

Chris Paddack @ARI (Thursday, 16)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Angels vs. A’s, Tigers: Los Angeles hitters will face four mediocre righties over the next four days. Nolan Schanuel (5%) is the man to target for these matchups, as he has fared well of late and hits leadoff against right-handers. Zach Neto (28%) has 10 homers and nine steals and is the other man to consider.

Royals vs. Marlins, Guardians: The Royals will enjoy three contests against subpar Miami starters before finishing the four-day stretch with a midlevel matchup vs. Ben Lively. With three of the hurlers throwing from the right side, MJ Melendez (28%) is a solid option. Freddy Fermín (4%) is a good catching streamer, as he has hit well of late and is earning DH opportunities.