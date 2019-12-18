Fantasy Bad Beats: The lateral that sent fantasy managers to oblivion

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 15, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 15 and every week of the fantasy football season.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $175K Baller. $10 entry fee and $15K to first place]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Speaking of Week 15, there’s no bad beat as bad as one in the semifinal week — and this one is pretty bad.

Sure, Monday night had plenty of candidates, but Week 15’s bad beat happened on Sunday. A fantasy manager named Luke suffered from Raheem Mostert’s odd backward lateral that went nowhere and sent him straight to the battle for third place in Week 16.

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and in Week 15, a team possessing the likes of both Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey crushed their opponent ...