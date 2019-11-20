Fantasy Bad Beats: Cooper Kupp breaks hearts (again)

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 11, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 11 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 11, Andy Behrens received a plethora of submissions regarding the Patrick Mahomes kneel-down from Monday Night Football, but there was only one bad beat painful enough to earn the ultimate recognition.

One week after Cooper Kupp gave his fantasy managers a big ol’ goose egg, the Rams receiver delivered a horrible bad beat to a player who started him against the Bears on Sunday Night Football. Remember that long catch for a “touchdown” Kupp had that was subsequently reviewed and overturned?

Where it was revealed that he actually fumbled the ball out of bounds pretty much AT THE GOAL LINE? And then the Rams gave the ball to Gurley, who ran in for the score?

Well, our fantasy gamer had Kupp — his opponent had Gurley. Ouch.

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and in Week 11, the blowout belongs to Andy himself, after what he did to RotoWire’s Jeff Erickson ...