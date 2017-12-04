Fantasy adds & drops: One cool DeBrincat

Every week, PHT will try to help its readers by providing some fantasy hockey advice. This column will attempt to guide you through the rough waters of your league’s waiver wire.

We’ll recommend players to pick up that are owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and we’ll tell you who you should drop, too.

Here it is:

Alex DeBrincat-LW/RW-Chicago Blackhawks (owned in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues)

DeBrincat, who will turn 20 this month, picked up an impressive 14 points in 13 games during the month of November. He’s currently on pace to score 33 goals in his rookie season, which is pretty impressive for a player of his age. If you’re in a dynasty league, he’s a must-add off the waiver wire.

Mathieu Perreault-C/LW-Winnipeg Jets (18 percent)

Perreault has never hit the 50-point mark at the NHL level, but he seems to have figured things out this season. Even though he missed a good chunk of the season with a lower-body injury, he’s managed to put up 14 points in 15 games. The Jets have a ton of firepower which means they’ll likely continue filling up the net. Perreault probably won’t be a point-per-game player the rest of the way, but there’s definitely some value there.

Story Continues

Kyle Connor-LW-Winnipeg Jets (18 percent)

Connor is currently on the shelf with a minor injury, but he’s still worth picking up in most leagues. The 17th overall pick in 2015 is quietly putting together a solid rookie season, as he’s already up to nine goals and 17 points in 21 contests. The fact that he’s been playing with talented players like Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler will only help his fantasy outlook.

[More Fantasy: RotoWorld’s Waiver Wired column]

Adam Henrique-C-Anaheim Ducks (16 percent)

Henrique’s tenure with the Ducks is off to a great start, as he’s produced a goal and an assist in his first two games with his new team. Anaheim has been decimated by injuries (Ryan Getzlaf, Rickard Rakell and Ryan Kesler have all missed time), so Henrique will continue to play an offensive role with the team.

Pierre-Luc Dubois-C/LW-Columbus Blue Jackets (8 percent)

It might still be a little early to pick up Dubois off the waiver wire, but there’s no harm in giving him a mention at this point. He’s only picked up 11 points in 27 games this season, but he’s been producing a lot more lately. The Jackets rookie has a four-game point streak going (he’s picked up six points during that stretch). He’s also playing significant minutes during this stretch, as he’s played at least 18:49 in three of the four contests. He’s a high-risk/high-reward add in most fantasy leagues.

Drop:

Clayton Keller-C/LW/RW-Arizona Coyotes (62 percent)

Having Keller on the drop list would have been unthinkable a month ago, but his production has really dipped over the little while. Even though he has three assists in his last four contests, the Coyotes rookie hasn’t found the back of the net in 14 straight games. He was a great story early on, but it probably wasn’t realistic for anyone to think he would keep rolling at a point-per-game pace on a bad Coyotes team.

[More Fantasy: RotoWorld’s In the Crease column]

Matt Duchene-C/RW-Ottawa Senators (50 percent)

Duchene finally got his wish, as he was moved to Ottawa from Colorado a few weeks ago, but that hasn’t helped his on-ice production. Since playing his first game with the Sens on Nov. 10, Duchene has picked up just two points. He might get back on track eventually, but he can safely be dropped for now.

Henrik Zetterberg-C/LW-Detroit Red Wings (48 percent)

The Red Wings have been a disaster of late. Not only have they dropped seven games in a row, they’re also coming off a 10-1 dismantling at the hands of the Canadiens on Saturday night. Zetterberg hasn’t scored in 20 games and he’s accumulated just 15 points in 2017-18. As great as he’s been over the years, it might be time to part ways with him in all fantasy formats.

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.



