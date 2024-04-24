[Getty Images]

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, speaking BBC Match of the Day: "What a night!

"I thought we stuck to the game-plan and we executed it - we stuck together. The defensive unity built the foundation.

"We built from there [Jarrad Branthwaite's goal] as a collective and fans in the stadium - a fantastic night of football.

"If you can win your duels it stands you in good stead and second balls in the middle of the pitch, we allowed them to have possession, but we didn't fear they were going to hurt us.

"That was the biggest thing, hard work and endeavour.

"Football is a funny old game. I went a fair few without scoring but I have scored in the last few.

"We have to keep believing and try your best to stay positive."

On league position: "The reflection on the league is not true, but we have accepted our reality.

"Big three points, the one on Saturday [against Nottingham Forest] was massive and tonight it puts us in a far better position.

"We have to build on that and we have to try put in a performance at the weekend."