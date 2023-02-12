Fantastic moment in Super Bowl 57 pregame as NFL celebrates first responders, Damar Hamlin

Barry Werner
·1 min read

A wonderful scene moments before Super Bowl 57 as Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was celebrated along with first responders who helped save the defensive back’s life after he went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

