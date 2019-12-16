Fantastic fan-shot videos of Miles Sanders and Greg Ward TD catches from Carson Wentz

Enrico Campitelli

High definition televisions have made watching live sports at home a fantastic experience. But sometimes there's still nothing like the excitement of being in the stands when you're favorite team makes a big play.

Thousands of Eagles fans made the trip down to FedEx Field on Sunday thanks in part to the Washington Redskins having a poor season and their fans not wanting to waste time and money going to see a three-win team play. That made the price just right for Birds fans to take the trip down I-95 to watch the Eagles fight to keep their season alive.

And those that made the trek were rewarded with a couple of those truly spectacular in-stadium moments in the form of Greg Ward and Miles Sanders' touchdown catches from Carson Wentz.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

A couple of fans who had perfect viewing angles in the end zone shared their videos of what the view was like from the stands. Spoiler: it was spectacular.

Ward's game-winning grab:

A couple of looks at Sanders' sweet catch:

And a nice look at the general Eagles takeover of FedEx:

Fantastic fan-shot videos of Miles Sanders and Greg Ward TD catches from Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What to Read Next