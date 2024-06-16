Fantastic defense, strong scoring highlight All-County soccer team

Jun. 15—This soccer season provided excitement on both ends of the county. The year was highlighted by a pair of exciting County Clash match-ups between cross-county rivals Pisgah and Tuscola.

Tuscola ended up sweeping the series and even made their way into the playoff field before seeing their season end.

Pisgah, on the other hand, went through a transitional season with a new coach at the helm.

As has become tradition, The Mountaineer has compiled this year's All-County soccer team highlighting the players who brought the excitement for fans all season.

Selections were determined through a combination of statistics, personal observations and coach feedback.

Goalkeeper

Starting at the back is Tuscola freshman Julia Wells. Had Wells not picked up goalkeeping midseason, she would have likely found her way onto the All-County team in the midfield.

Wells played fantastic wherever she was placed, but the team seemed to play their best ball when she was between the sticks goal.

This season, Wells had 18 games, allowing just 18 goals while stopping 105 shots from finding the back of the net. She also grabbed seven shutout performances.

Defense

In front of Wells is a trio of Mounties defenders and a representative from Pisgah.

Juniors Sofia Wijewickrama and Anna Kate Sutton and sophomore Avery Roten represent Tuscola. The group where a big part of Tuscola's success — keeping the defensive structure that head coach Ray Sugg emphasized throughout the year.

Wijewickrama and Sutton played over 1,000 minutes this season, while Roten was just 15 minutes away from the milestone. Each tallied one assist, while Wijewickrama also added a goal to her stat line.

Pisgah junior Kenna Lawing missed a significant chunk of the season due to injury but made an instant impact when she returned. In the second of two County Clash match-ups, Lawing made numerous incredible defense stops. She also scored a free kick from midfield for the Bears' lone goal of the match.

Midfield

Holding down the midfield is a pair of Mounties and one Pisgah player. Tuscola juniors Analyn Revelia and Hannah Downs sit alongside Pisgah senior Kennedy Conard in the middle of the field.

Revelia played 1,075 minutes this season, notching two goals and four assists in the process. Her playmaking helped facilitate for other players on the team, while she was also able to step up and make defensive stops when needed. She was also the primary corner kick-taker for the Mounties.

Downs didn't play quite as much as Revelia — being on the field for just 885 minutes this season. But she certainly capitalized on those minutes, scoring twice and assisting once.

For Pisgah, Conard was a steady force in the midfield. She maintained offensive pressure when the Lady Bears got on the attack. Conversely, she was able to shut down counterattacks from her midfield position.

Attack

A trio of Tuscola forwards sit up front on the All-County team: juniors Gracie Rinker and Chloe Crisp and freshman Emma Clancy.

Rinker led the entire county in goals this season with 14. She also added six assists to her stat sheet. Rinker was a force on the attack for the Mounties. Opponents had to ensure she was covered up because leaving her open often had disastrous consequences for the defense.

Crisp added three goals and an assist to the Tuscola offense, but her impact was often off the ball. With great movement, Crisp was able to shift defenders around — opening the field up for her teammates. Crisp played just under 1,000 minutes this season, sitting at 920, showing how important her presence was on the field.

Clancy had a breakout season for the Mounties. During her first season on a high school roster, the freshman scored five goals. She also added seven assists. This season, she only played 825 minutes — meaning there is plenty of room for improvement and even better stat lines as the freshman grows into her role with the Mounties.