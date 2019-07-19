FansChoice TV to live stream three events from New Hampshire weekend The race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of the busiest -- and biggest -- of the season for NASCAR's regional touring series, with the K&N Pro Series East closing the day of racing Saturday and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour having its All-Star Race on Friday and star-studded 100-lapper on Saturday afternoon. […]

The race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of the busiest — and biggest — of the season for NASCAR’s regional touring series, with the K&N Pro Series East closing the day of racing Saturday and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour having its All-Star Race on Friday and star-studded 100-lapper on Saturday afternoon.

FansChoice TV will stream them all, making for an exceptional weekend of racing in the Granite State, which also hosts the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

HOW TO WATCH

• NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour All-Star Shootout, 2:10 p.m. ET, Friday. Bookmark this link to watch live. The event is a timed 30-minute race. Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece and Andy Seuss will be run both Modified events as well as Sunday’s Cup race.

• NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, 1:45 p.m. ET, Saturday. Bookmark this link to watch live. The 100-lap race again includes Cup regulars and Modified aces Ryan Newman and Ryan Preece competing against regulars such as Bobby Santos III and Doug Coby.

• NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race, 6:45 p.m. ET, Saturday. Bookmark this link to watch live. Hailie Deegan, in the throes of a competitive battle for the K&N Pro Series West championship with Derek Kraus, is in the field this weekend. It’s her fifth East start of the year. Kraus, meanwhile, is atop the points standings in both series. Sam Mayer, Chase Cabre and Tanner Gray are among the drivers to watch as well.

