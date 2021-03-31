FansChoice.TV To Live Stream Entire Regional Series Schedule

Staff Report
FansChoice.TV has quickly become the place for NASCAR fans to watch regional series and local NASCAR Whelen All-American Series action each weekend.

That will increase exponentially this year.

FansChoice.TV announced Friday that the streaming digital platform will air the entire NASCAR regional series schedule live in 2019.

They will air the complete NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West schedules — including the two summer combination races — as well as the 17-race schedule for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

FansChoice.TV aired the season-opener for the K&N Pro Series East on Sunday, February 10 at New Smyrna Speedway — a race won by Derek Kraus. They also aired all nine nights of the 53rd annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna.

Fans will be able to watch K&N Pro Series West drivers open their season on Thursday, February 28 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, before watching Whelen Modified Tour teams kick-off 2019 at South Carolina‘s Myrtle Beach Speedway on March 16. The next time the K&N Pro Series East hits the track is at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6.

With events airing live, fans will have the opportunity to stay up-to-date with all of the action from the track, while also following behind the scenes content via NASCAR Home Tracks on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Fans can also get complete FansChoice.tv updates on their social channels: Twitter and Facebook. In addition to NASCAR, FansChoice.tv streams select IMSA content as well as American Flat Track.

With the entirety of each schedule airing, fans can watch champions be crowned in all three divisions. The K&N Pro Series East season ends at Dover International Speedway on October 4, while the Whelen Modified Tour crowns their champion at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on October 13. The K&N Pro Series West returns to Arizona and ISM Raceway on Saturday, November 9 to crown their new title holder.

RELATED: NASCAR & NBCSN Announces Regional Series Coverage

NBCSN‘s coverage will remain unchanged. They will cover a total of 37 races between the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and Whelen Modified Tour via a tape-delayed broadcast. NBCSN already aired the East opener at New Smyrna, and will air the opener for the West and the Whelen Modified Tour just days after the races conclude.

The West opener at Las Vegas will air on NBCSN on Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m., while the Whelen Modified Tour opener airs on Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m.

Following the NBCSN airings, the regional races will be archived and available on FansChoice.tv.

