Fans are worried about Tennessee football vs South Carolina, Spencer Rattler. I'm not. | Adams

My literary contributors haven’t forgotten what happened to Tennessee football last season against South Carolina. The Vols still were in the running for the College Football Playoff when South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler passed them silly in a 63-38 victory.

Rattler again will be quarterbacking the Gamecocks on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. But even though he doesn’t get much help from his teammates, UT fans are concerned.

Mike writes: While I agree that watching Spencer Rattler play in Josh Heupel's offense would be fun, I am concerned that several of your other comments might not be so accurate. After watching this Vol team struggle against a supposedly outmanned Austin Peay team and after seeing the disaster that unfolded in Gainesville, I am not so sure that Rattler's "supporting cast won't be up to the challenge" or "another upset victory is probably too much to ask" of the Gamecocks.

In fact, Tennessee's pathetic performance in the third quarter of this past Saturday's game against UTSA should lead any opponent on this year's schedule to conclude they can push the Vols around if they really try.

My response: I can appreciate your concern. UTSA third-string quarterback Owen McCown demonstrated uncanny accuracy against Tennessee’s secondary in the third quarter.

Play Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium, and another upset wouldn’t be farfetched. But winning a night game at Neyland Stadium is another matter, particularly because of how South Carolina’s struggles in the offensive line.

Michael writes: South Carolina may not have much of an offensive line, but it was enough for Spencer Rattler to complete his first 16 passes in a row and 18 of 20 for the game and a win (against Mississippi State).

Our oft Heupel-praised defensive coordinator (Tim Banks) better come up with a pretty good snakebite kit for Saturday.

My response: The Gamecocks offensive line improved somewhat against Mississippi State. But I doubt it can withstand Tennessee’s pass rush.

South Carolina’s pass protection has been so shoddy, I’m surprised Rattler avoided injury against Georgia and North Carolina, which sacked him nine times.

I knew he was an outstanding passer. I didn’t realize he was so durable.

Speaking of “rattlers,” a friend in my hometown of Clinton, Louisiana, sent me a photo of two four-foot-long rattlesnakes he blasted with a shotgun in his backyard recently. Apparently, those rattlers didn’t have enough blocking, either.

Jerry writes: No. 17 (Xavier Legette) for South Carolina is a game changer and perhaps will be the best player on the field Saturday. QB play is questionable for Vols.

My response: Legette has emerged as one of the SEC’s most productive receivers. He likely will pose problems for Tennessee’s secondary.

Fortunately for the Vols, South Carolina All-SEC receiver Antwane Wells was injured in the Georgia game. With both Legette and Wells on the field, UT’s defensive backs probably would be stretched to the breaking point.

Tracy writes: I am ever perplexed as to why Coach Josh Heupel continues to start games with washed out QB Joe Milton III. Any average team could have called a trick play on the first down letting this excuse of an athlete get credit for TN's longest TD run by a QB.

He does not have the nerves, poise and grace when facing ranked teams.

Showing we can outscore small schools makes us bullies, not competitors. Not winners. Just bullies.

My response: Maybe, “bully ball” will work against South Carolina. Even though it’s a card-carrying member of the SEC, you could say it was bullied by North Carolina in the season opener.

ADAMS: Imagine South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Josh Heupel's Tennessee football offense

As for Milton, his play has been inconsistent – no doubt about that. But he played well in Tennessee’s Orange Bowl victory Clemson last season. And Clemson was a top-10 team.

Based on what I saw of South Carolina’s pass defense against Mississippi State, he shouldn’t be nervous about Saturday.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Fans worried about Tennessee football vs South Carolina, Spencer Rattler