Fans go wild over Alabama’s unlikely touchdown to open up Rose Bowl scoring

Though No. 1 Michigan entered the game as a slight favorite over No. 4 Alabama, the Crimson Tide reached the end zone first after a Wolverines miscue and some creativity on the Tide’s part.

After holding Michigan’s offense to only three plays on the opening drive of the game, Alabama also went three-and-out. However, the Wolverines muffed the Alabama punt and the Tide recovered. A few plays later, the Tide got to the end zone after Milroe fumbled the snap, handed it off to Jase McClellan, who then sped his way into the end zone.

Fans were quick to react on social media to Alabama’s first touchdown of the Rose Bowl.

The Play

JASE MCCLELLAN TOUCHDOWN BAMA STRIKES FIRST IN THE ROSE BOWL.

pic.twitter.com/iCB40qdLir — Truther (@NEpatriotTruthe) January 1, 2024

Things you love to see:

ALABAMA SCORES! (My reaction)

I TRULY HATE THIS GAME! pic.twitter.com/BU5Alm6eNG — Brad Bournival (@bbournival) January 1, 2024

Is the ground game the key?

https://twitter.com/TheGreat145/status/1741949870687109213

You can only hope to avoid him

Saban in the CFP is inevitable — Ethan Benifiel (@EthanBenifiel) January 1, 2024

Good luck stopping him

Looked good to me

I guess Jase McClellan's foot is fine. He just ran in a 34-yard TD — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire