Fans at Wichita Open brave the heat on Saturday for round 3

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-It’s round three of the Wichita Open and there were plenty of people out to get a look. Even in the heat of the day, crowds were gathering at the tents to enjoy the day and catch some great golf.

The Wichita Open is a place for competition, fun and camaraderie. Many fans come out year after year, but for some this was their first time or second time ever going.

“We really just play for fun but it’s exciting to come out and watch something that’s a little more serious than what we normally do,” Abbey Hafer and Graceyn Schoen said.

Even in the hottest part of the day, the crowds were busy watching all the action from the potential PGA Tour players.

“I just had a son so I’m bringing him out here for the first time and I just like to see the possible PGA Tour players that could be going on tour and just a really good time especially 17 it’s great,” Ryan Saylor said.

One fan out enjoying the tournament is actually a relative of local player Sam Stevens.

“He’s my uncle I’ve known him since basically birth. He’s a great guy, ever since I’ve known him he’s all about golf but he’s actually a great family man,” Harrison Stevens said.

Fans who were at the tournament seemed to be pretty familiar with who Sam Stevens is, so that was a factor driving the big crowds. Some enjoying the day call this a great event and they’re thrilled it’s here in the ICT.

“Honestly I think that when Wichita brings fun events like this I think that it brings the crowds too,” Jenna Artis said.

Sunday is the 4th and final round of the Wichita Open.

