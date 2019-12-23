Isaiah Thomas calls two-game suspension 'bulls---' as fans get banned for a year after confrontation

The Philadelphia 76ers fans who yelled obscenities at Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas won’t be attending another 76ers game any time soon. Those fans were banned from the Wells Fargo Center for 12 months after yelling at Thomas and flipping him off, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 76ers didn’t stop there, though. The team also identified the season-ticket holder who gave those fans the tickets. That season-ticket holder had their tickets revoked by the team.

Thomas was suspended two games for going into the stands and confronting the fans.

Here is the NBA’s full explanation for the Isaiah Thomas two-game suspension ... pic.twitter.com/43GnRzT931 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 23, 2019

Thomas didn’t seem too happy about that. In a now-deleted tweet, Thomas said the NBA’s decision was “bulls---.”

Isaiah Thomas wasn't happy about his suspension. (Screenshot via @isaiahthomas on Twitter)

The incident that led to the bans occurred with under three minutes to play in Saturday’s game. Thomas went into the stands to confront the fans. Thomas and the fans were then escorted out of the arena.

Isaiah Thomas goes into the stands to confront some fanspic.twitter.com/cxmR452i4I — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 22, 2019

Following the contest, Thomas said the fans were upset because they wanted a frosty from Wendy’s. One of the 76ers’ promotions includes a free frosty if an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws during the second half of a game.

Isaiah Thomas, putting on an Iverson jersey, address reporters about entering the stands.



Thomas said a fan raised both middle fingers and screamed at him: “ F—-you, B—-!”



Here’s Thomas detailing the incident, without censure. pic.twitter.com/bPwSF5cVxE — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 22, 2019

Thomas will be eligible to return Saturday, when the Wizards take on the New York Knicks.

