Fans were upset to find out Washington at Steelers was not on their local Fox affiliate

We’ve become accustomed to any game, song, movie or show being available to us any time we want.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Football Team kicked off at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, people were miffed to find that it wasn’t on their local Fox affiliate.

Nothing against “The People’s Court,” but plenty of NFL fans looking forward to a Monday doubleheader were shut out. But it wasn’t a national broadcast.

The Washington-Pittsburgh game had to be rescheduled because last week’s Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens didn’t happen until Wednesday. This week’s Steelers game was moved to Monday as a result.

The game was shown on only 71 of 212 Fox affiliates. Most of the western half of the country was shut out on the normal broadcast. This was due to NFL broadcast restrictions and not Fox’s decision, WFTX said. The stations that showed the game were the ones that would have originally had it if the game played on Sunday as originally scheduled, according to WFTX.

The restrictions appear to be related to the amount of games offered on DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket, according to 506 Sports. The game was on Sunday ticket.

The areas in red are currently slated to get WFT-Steelers on Fox on Monday. https://t.co/XEfUi7NCgZ pic.twitter.com/vGnbEdqpGA — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 3, 2020

The ironic thing? The game is being nationally televised in Canada (TSN) and even the UK (Sky), but not the US. — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 7, 2020

Fans didn’t miss much early on. The first quarter was mostly punts from both teams in a sluggish start. But it was just odd for many fans to have an NFL game on and not have access to it.