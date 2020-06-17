It's been two weeks since Jay Cutler started running his own Instagram account and so much good has already come of it.

We've been treated to beautiful sunsets, campfires and lakefront scenes. We've gotten to witness fun interactions between Cutler and some of his former teammates like Zach Miller, Kyle Long and Josh McCown. Most importantly, fans now have a direct link to ask Cutler to make all of their hopes and dreams come true.

The Cutler diehards have an outlet to ask the QB to come back to the Bears-- even though we all know that's not happening and Cutler looks to be at peace in the vast expanses of Montana.

Plenty of people took the opportunity to offer support for Cutler as he navigates his divorce with Kristin Cavallari.

And many more are asking for the one thing everyone can get behind: a TV show that Cutler can call his own.

On Cutler's first post since taking control of his Instagram account, the two most-liked comments ask for Cutler to return to the small screen now that "Very Cavallari" has been cancelled.

"If you had your own show...I'd watch," writes @hawaiizach.

"Need a very cutler season 1 🔥," says @midwestrzn458.

The clamoring continues all the way through his most recent post, which Cutler published on Tuesday.

"You made the show.. when are you getting that spinoff?? 😘🇺🇸," questions @dirtbike420.

"We need you to make your own new reality TV show Jay," says @vdavila17 in agreement.

If showrunners need a new leading lady, a few fans, like @andreaaa_j, have thrown their names in the ring too.

"Is it to soon to apply for the new wife position?"



RELATED: This Chicago Bears-themed TV room is a jaw-dropping commitment to the bit



Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Fans want Jay Cutler TV show after 'Very Cavallari' canceled about Bears QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago