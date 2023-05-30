Fans vote Patrick Surtain II the second-best CB in NFL

In a survey conducted by Bleacher Reports, they concluded that Patrick Surtain II is viewed as the second-best cornerback in the NFL. Surtain will be entering his third season in the league this year as he was the No. 9 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama. Surtain has been a massive asset for the Denver Broncos in a division that hosts the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Davante Adams.

Surtain quickly broke onto the NFL scene as he was selected to the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team. He was even in better year two as he was awarded a First-team All-Pro selection as well as a trip to the Pro Bowl. He has started 37 games in his two-year career with 118 tackles, 24 passes defended and six interceptions

Sauce Gardner or the New York Jets was voted as the top corner in the league. The scariest part about Gardner is the fact that he was a rookie in 2022 and will be even better in 2023. Gardner and Quinnen Williams, also from Alabama, were both First-Team All-Pro selections last season from the Jets.

Darius Slay, who was voted third, is a five-time Pro Bowler and teammate with DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles. Earlier in the week, Slay was on a Podcast where he shared that Smith was a Top 10 wide receiver in the NFL, so his feedback is very solid.

Who is the best CB in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/GGJ1RxX1ri — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 30, 2023

