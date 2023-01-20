Fans vote in final 12 NHL All-Stars, including Matthews, Draisaitl, Pastrnak

Leon Draisaitl #29 and Auston Matthews #34 are both heading to the NHL All-Star Game. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Fans voted in the final 12 selections for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday, adding in big names such as Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews, and David Pastrnak to the 32 players previously chosen.

Hockey fans voted in three extra players — two skaters, one goalie — for each division (Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan, and Pacific). Of course, this gives hockey fans the treasured opportunity to gripe endlessly about snubs.

Here are the full 2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters, with some information on the newly added players per division. The game itself is scheduled for Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla., with the skills competition taking place the evening prior.

2023 NHL All-Star Game: Atlantic Division roster

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: After generating a ridiculous 60 goals last season, Matthews is on pace for less hardware in 2022-23 (22 goals, 49 points in 43 games). Nonetheless, he remains a two-way force, and the Maple Leafs continue to ace tests — at least during the regular season.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: First an All-Star Game appearance, then the Bruins’ hopeful run as Stanley Cup favorites, then an absolutely gigantic contract? Life is looking pretty good for Pastrnak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning: At any given moment, people may name a goalie who’s enjoying a better season. Yet, would anyone blame a fan if they still believed that Vasilevskiy is actually the best? With a .918 save percentage this season, this isn’t just a name recognition nod.

Full roster (All-Star Game appearances in parentheses):

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (4th)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (3rd)

F Mitchell Marner, TOR (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (2nd)

F Tage Thompson, BUF (1st)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (3rd)

F Matthew Tkachuk, FLA (2nd)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

G Linus Ullmark, BOS (1st)

Coach: Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins.

2023 NHL All-Star Game: Central Division roster

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche: Two dominant Avalanche forwards — who were basically inseparable to start Rantanen’s career — received the needed fan votes. Impressively, MacKinnon’s been able to score 49 points despite being limited to 32 games played. Overwhelming Avalanche injuries have forced Rantanen to carry a heavy burden, and he’s responded with 56 points in 43 games.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets: Year after year, Winnipeg’s fortunes rise and fall. Most modern NHL goalies also experience often-drastic peaks and valleys. Hellebuyck is on the short list of goalies who are consistently dominant, and he often gets less help than someone like Vasilevskiy.

Full roster (All-Star Game appearances in parentheses):

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (2nd)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (3rd)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)

F Mikko Rantanen, COL (2nd)

F Jason Robertson, DAL (1st)

F Vladimir Tarasenko, STL (4th)

D Seth Jones, CHI (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (2nd)

D Josh Morrissey, WPG (1st)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (3rd)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (2nd)

Coach: Peter DeBoer, Dallas Stars.

2023 NHL All-Star Game: Metropolitan Division roster

Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers: From Cale Makar to Erik Karlsson, other defensemen keep stealing headlines from Fox, but he’s doing just fine. The 24-year-old already has a Norris Trophy on his resume, and is scoring a point per game while being sound in his own end. It says a lot about Fox’s season that his 45 points only slightly trail that of Panarin (47), who also snagged fan votes.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders: Igor Shesterkin, another Rangers All-Star, was already on the team. As great as Shesterkin is, he could very well face annual debates thanks to the Islanders’ rising star goalie. Whether it’s best goalie in the Metro, best goalie in the tristate area, or even best goalie in the world, Shesterkin vs. Sorokin could spur on years of debates. Meanwhile, shooters will just mutter at themselves about how difficult it is to score against either of them.

Full roster (All-Star Game appearances in parentheses):

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (5th)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ (7th)

F Kevin Hayes, PHI (1st)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (2nd)

F Brock Nelson, NYI (1st)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)

F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)

F Andrei Svechnikov, CAR (1st)

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (1st)

G Ilya Sorokin, NYI (1st)

Coach: Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

2023 NHL All-Star Game: Pacific Division roster

Leon Draisaitl and Stuart Skinner, Oilers: Thanks to the fan votes, high-scorers such as Matthews, Pastrnak, and Draisaitl remain in the mix. It’s truly a testament to Draisaitl that he’s emphatically proven that he’s not just Robin to Connor McDavid’s Batman. His inclusion in an All-Star Game feels right.

Few expected Skinner to make the cut, though. After all, Skinner isn’t even the Oilers’ big-money goalie, as he’s saved the day amid the struggles of $5 million addition Jack Campbell. While his record isn’t eye-popping (12-10-2), Skinner’s been a stabilizing force, managing a .914 save percentage behind a suspect-at-best defense.

Bo Horvat, Canucks: Why not give one of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline’s top targets an opportunity to put on a show when all the potential buyers are watching? With 30 goals, Horvat is already nearing his career-high (31) in what figures to be a lucrative contract year.

Full roster (All-Star Game appearances in parentheses):

F Matty Beniers, SEA (1st)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (4th)

F Kevin Fiala, LAK (1st)

F Bo Horvat, VAN (2nd)

F Nazem Kadri, CGY (2nd)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (6th)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (3rd)

F Troy Terry, ANA (2nd)

D Erik Karlsson, SJS (7th)

G Stuart Skinner, EDM (1st)

G Logan Thompson, VGK (1st)

Coach: Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights.

