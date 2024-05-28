Fans vote Hawkins, Hillegas, Holtz, Stetz as finalists for Point Walk of Fame

The Johnstown Mill Rats have culled a list of four finalists from nominations submitted by sports fans for the third Sargent’s Stadium at the Point Walk of Fame.

Two of those athletes who stood out on the Point Stadium field will be selected from the final four based on fan voting in the second round, which runs through June 13.

The Tribune-Democrat sponsors the promotion in conjunction with the Johnstown Mill Rats in the Prospect League.

The four finalists, listed alphabetically, include:

• Artrell Hawkins Jr., a former Bishop McCort Catholic football standout who played four years at the University of Cincinnati before the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Hawkins played in the NFL with the Bengals (1988-2003), Carolina Panthers (2004) and New England Patriots (2005-06). He had 489 career tackles with 11 interceptions in 122 NFL games. Hawkins is a member of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.

• Shawn Hillegas, a Forest Hills High School graduate who starred in the AAABA Tournament and whose pitching outing was a focal point in a Sports Illustrated feature on the tournament. From 1987-93, Hillegas pitched seven seasons in the major leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees. He posted a 24-38 career record with 10 saves and 332 strikeouts.

• Mike Holtz, a Central Cambria High School and Clemson University graduate who had success in the College World Series and AAABA Tournament during his amateur career and then spent eight seasons in the major leagues, mostly as a left-handed relief specialist with the Anaheim Angels. Holtz went 16-19 with three saves in 353 major league games. The Angels selected him in the 17th round of the 1994 Major League Baseball draft. He is a member of the Cambria County Sports and AAABA halls of fame.

• Edward Stetz, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate who is the all-time leading tackler in Wake Forest University football history. From 1969-71, Stetz made 460 tackles, including 203 in 1971. The linebacker had 271 career solo stops. He played on Wake Forest’s 1970 Atlantic Coast Conference championship team and has been inducted into the Wake Forest University Sports and Cambria County Sports halls of fame.

Area sports fans can submit their vote for two of the four finalists through June 13. The pair with the most votes will be announced as the 2024 Walk of Fame inductees during the Mill Rats' June 15 home game.

Votes may be submitted in three ways:

Vote via email to sarahr@millrats.com.

Visit www.millrats.com and click on the “Walk of Fame" link to submit online.

Mail your final vote to:

Johnstown Mill Rats

P.O. Box 522

Johnstown, Pa. 15907.