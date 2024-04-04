Fans urged to check train times before derby match

Greater Anglia has made weekend timetable adjustments during strike action [Nicholas T Ansell/PA ]

Greater Anglia has urged Ipswich Town fans to plan ahead if travelling by train to Saturday's derby match in Norwich.

The tie at Carrow Road falls at the same time as Aslef union members go on an overtime ban.

Some services have been cancelled, while others have been added to accommodate fans.

Jonathan Denby from the train company said he hoped the adjustments would make things "as smooth as it can be".

"Because there are some service cancellations, it's really important fans check the trains, particularly for getting to the match on time," he explained.

"The key information is that the last train you can catch to get to the match for the 12:30 BST kick-off is the 10:50 from Ipswich."

"That's an additional train and it gets in at 11:35 in Norwich and gives you plenty of time to get to the ground."

Earlier trains will be departing at 10:39, 09:39 and 08:39.

Mr Denby warned the usual 11:06 service had been cancelled as a result of the industrial action.

Following the match, some additional services have been put in place, including 15:09 and 15:24.

"They are all full-length trains - which is a 12-carriage train - the maximum length they can be," Mr Denby said.

"We have put out there every single train and carriage we can, given the constraints of the industrial action."

Aslef action started on Thursday and is scheduled to last through to Saturday.

Sunday services will run as normal before a full day of strike action takes place on Monday.

The union has been in a 20-month dispute seeking better pay and working conditions for its members.

