Fans unimpressed with Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'Sunday Night Football' intro

When the Cleveland Browns took on the Los Angeles Rams during "Sunday Night Football" this weekend, one of their star receivers bucked tradition.

Instead of introducing himself with his full name and alma mater, as is the norm for all starting players on Sunday nights, Odell Beckham Jr. switched things up.

"OBJ, I'm him," the wide receiver said with a smirk and a tilt of his head.

The clip was posted to Twitter by both SportsCenter and SNF on NBC, garnering millions of views — but not everyone was a fan.

The replies to both tweets were full of negative reactions, with many fans calling Beckham dramatic and a diva. Some even went so far as to compare him to Antonio Brown.

See what Twitter users had to say:

The new intro didn't suit fans, and it didn't do much for Beckham, either. He had only six receptions for a total of 56 yards as the Browns fell to the Rams, 20-13.