Fans have turned on Tony Romo’s broadcasting calls

Jeff Risdon
·2 min read

I thought maybe it was just me. It turns out I had a lot of company in my revulsion to Tony Romo’s color commentary during CBS Sports’ broadcast of the AFC divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

Romo and his hyperbolic “stating the obvious” commentary wore on some nerves throughout the season. But it’s never been worse than it was on Sunday in Buffalo.

There were an odd amount of grunts and “oh huh” from Romo during the game, which the Bengals won 27-10. On more than one occasion, Romo indicated he wasn’t actually sure what happened on a play. The Lions almost never draw the Romo/Jim Nantz broadcast team, so being taken aback by Romo’s schtick is understandable.

Romo still offers some energetic humor, and there are times when his breakdown of the Xs and Os remains top-notch. There just aren’t enough of those to deal with the rest of the Romo package.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

