Fans Think Austin Ekeler Was Told by Trent Sieg That Raiders Were Playing for Tie

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers played one of the more memorable regular season NFL games Sunday. A tie would have advanced both teams to the playoffs, and eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That unlikely scenario almost played out, until what many believe was a costly timeout in overtime called by Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. The Raiders eventually kicked a game-winning field goal, eliminating the Chargers.

After the game, an exchange between Raiders long-snapper Trent Sieg and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler circulated on social media, in which Sieg appears to tell Ekeler something that provoked a pretty strong reaction from the star back.

Some have suggested that Sieg told him that they were willing to play out the clock, ensuring that both teams made the playoffs.

The moment Ekeler found out the Raiders were playing for the tie pic.twitter.com/RTXABkXz10 — Pats (@disgood24) January 10, 2022

Couldn't read his lips, but rewind your DVR and look at the conversation between Austin Ekeler and Trent Sieg and tell me Sieg didn't tell Ekeler that the Raiders were ready to take the tie until Staley called timeout, based on Ekeler's reaction ... — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 10, 2022

Is this Austin Ekeler being told that the Raiders were going to run out the clock had Staley not called the timeout? pic.twitter.com/9KT7Mo2BW0 — Real Super Dave (@SuperStatsDave) January 10, 2022

For Austin Ekeler to respond “Really? Man” he was ABSOLUTELY told the Raiders were planning to run the clock out



pic.twitter.com/1NNFDq3O5k — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) January 10, 2022

To make matters worse, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said in a postgame interview that the last-minute timeout changed his team’s strategy, but he denied that they were playing for a tie. “It definitely did, obviously, but we knew no matter what we didn’t want a tie,” Carr said about the timeout. “We wanted to win the football game.”

Here is the postgame quoted, in full, where Carr says mindset changed but they were always playing to win, not tie. pic.twitter.com/K9vfXM6PVi — ZSG (@wagner_seymour) January 10, 2022

The Raiders will now face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, after an incredibly tumultuous season. Win or lose next week, they provided fans with one of the more incredible and incredulous regular season games in recent memory.

For inexplicable reasons, as the Raiders appeared willing to run out the clock and play for a tie -- getting both teams in the playoffs -- Brandon Staley called timeout with 5 seconds on the play clock and 38 seconds remaining in overtime. It cost the Chargers their season. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 10, 2022

Can’t ever have been anything like this in football…or sports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

This loss is 100% on Brandon Staley. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 10, 2022

EVEN JUSTIN HERBERT SAID “I’VE NEVER WANTED A TIE SO BAD” AND BRANDON STALEY SAID NAH LEMME CALL A TIMEOUT pic.twitter.com/5Ljo5dHRNa — Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) January 10, 2022

Chargers avoiding the playoffs pic.twitter.com/syQ13XRj4O — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 10, 2022

THE CHARGERS TOOK THE TIMEOUT AND THAT BROKE THE TRUST BETWEEN THE TWO IT’S CLASSIC PRISONER’S DILEMMA — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 10, 2022

Justin Herbert in the Chargers locker room after losing because Brandon Staley called a timeout with 38 seconds left pic.twitter.com/HwWaeiAFlz — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) January 10, 2022

the most Chargers thing ever. If you told me this story without the team names I would 100% guess this happened to the Chargers. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) January 10, 2022

Incredible game. Though it's unfortunate we won't get to see Justin Herbert in the playoffs. Dude is a superstar. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) January 10, 2022

That was so COLD lol. Good for the Steelers — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 10, 2022

