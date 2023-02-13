Fans say Terry Bradshaw’s ‘rude’ comment to Chiefs coach Andy Reid made him the loser

The losers from Sunday’s Super Bowl game included Fox Sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw for a disrespectful comment he made to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the celebration, football fans said in near unison on social media.

Bradshaw had just finished interviewing Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. He went to move Reid closer to the front of the crowded stage for his interview.

“Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here,” Bradshaw said to Reid, holding out his hand to usher him to the front of the stage for an interview.

“Come on, waddle over here,” Bradshaw said.

Then he cackled.

After their brief talk of the game, Bradshaw told Reid: “Have a cheeseburger on us.”

Hunt, who was still standing there, stayed expressionless upon hearing the insult, but social media was vocal, calling Bradshaw names that cannot be repeated here.

Some tweeted directly to @NFLonFOX and called for Bradshaw to get the boot.

The only people who didn’t seem to mind were Philadelphia Eagles fans.

A sampling of the ire:

“Anyone else pissed at Terry Bradshaw for telling ‘big man’ Andy Reid to ‘waddle over here’ after the game? The man just coached his team to a Superbowl win, and he’s getting fat shamed while trying to accept the trophy and celebrate his success! So not cool.”

“Is it me but wasn’t Terry Bradshaw a jerk to Andy Reed during the trophy presentation? ‘Waddle over here’ cheeseburger on me? I mean why is it ok to be an a$& to overweight people. Just saying.”

“Waddle over here, go eat a cheeseburger? Really #TerryBradshaw… that may be locker room talk between friends but not on TV.”

“Terry Bradshaw is so ridiculously bad. And this coming from someone who really liked him in the past. This had to be his last year… Can we start a Fox GoFundMe to make it happen please?#NFL”

“While everyone seems to have an opinion on Rihanna’s halftime show, how about Terry Bradshaw doing the interviews at the podium? Putting someone up there who knows how to conduct an interview might be a good idea next time.”

“Terry Bradshaw should retire. Sometimes, I’m concerned he’s not sure where he is. Also, I think he’s reached the age to where he says out loud the things he’s thinking when he shouldn’t say them. My guy has lost it. #TerryBradshaw needs to retire. Rude.”

“@FOXSports Fire Terry Bradshaw. Ageist pig suggested to Super Bowl winner Andy Reid that he’s too old to stay in the game ... He told Coach to ‘waddle over’ to him: disgusting. Ageism & fat shaming. Fans deserve better. Reid too. Sideline Bradshaw. He’s an idiot.”

And it went on and on and on. But we won’t.