'Fans & team will do the country proud'

BBC Sport Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland has spoken to the great and good as the big kick-off nears.

Here are some of their predictions for the game against Germany:

Sir Alex Ferguson: I'm hopeful. They'll do well.

Darren Fletcher: This game won't define the group, but I'd take a good performance and a draw - let's say 1-1.

The fans will be the best in the tournament and do the country proud - just like the team will. They'll outnumber every other set of fans here.

Gavin Hastings: Before any big event, the anticipation is enormous and you wonder if this will be the occasion that Scotland rise to it.

Steve [Clarke] has done a great job and he seems to take the pressure off the players. He doesn't get too carried away, he's on a pretty level keel all the time. I'll go for 1-1.

David Coulthard: I looked at the stats, and it's not good reading [for Scotland] but let's keep our fingers crossed. I'd be happy with a draw, but the dream would be a win.

Amy McDonald: I have a good feeling. I don't think Germany are having their manager, there's noise about 'keeping the seat warm for Klopp'. I think we've got a chance. I'll say 2-1 Scotland.