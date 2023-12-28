Fans are taking shots of mayonnaise at Bank of America Stadium for the Duke's Mayo Bowl

Official Mayo Bowl mascot during pregame warm ups between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium.

Fans at Bank of America Stadium for the Duke's Mayo Bowl are showing game day pride by taking shots of mayonnaise.

That's right. If you thought Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis putting mayonnaise in his coffee was gross, you haven't seen middle-aged men show support for the North Carolina Tar Heels or West Virginia Mountaineers by squirting mayo straight down their gullets.

These are some dedicated fans. Just a few weeks ago, fans couldn't be paid to go to this stadium. Tickets were 45 cents and yet nobody showed up. Today though, fans were willing to chug the worst of the big three condiments (you know it's true) just to show support for their teams. There are thousands of better ways to rep your college football team spirit, but when the camera starts recording, clearly anything goes.

It wasn't just in the stadium either. There were fans who were getting into the Mayo Bowl spirit by chugging mayonnaise for no reason.

There is only one way to pregame for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and it’s this



It appears this man did not know he was being filmed, which means he was doing this for his own amusement. That's either the coolest man to walk the face of the earth or someone you would never want to be alone with, no in between.

Mayonnaise nachos make appearance

During the pre-game analysis, announcers Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen were seen eating mayo-drenched nachos.

That dish, if it can even be called that, is a crime against humanity. Whoever had this idea to make such a vile concoction deserves life in prison without parole. No further elaboration is necessary. In case you were wondering, neither announcer thought the nachos were very good. Shocking, right?

Do the Mayo Bowl winners do anything with mayonnaise?

Arguably the most popular college bowl game tradition is the mayo bath. Although it only began in 2021, the tradition has taken the internet by storm in recent years. In 2022, Maryland's Mike Locksley had 4.5 gallons of creamy mayo poured over him.

While North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has not revealed whether he'll be willing to undergo the mayo dump if North Carolina wins, odds are the Tar Heels will not let their coach get away so easily. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has already agreed to the mayo dump if West Virginia wins – and he HATES mayonnaise, according to West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker.

Baker has also agreed to take a mayo bath after the school raised $1,500. Unfortunately for him, his bath will happen whether or not the Mountaineers win the game.

How to watch the 2023 Duke's Mayo Bowl:

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV

