Fans are split on the Rams’ new uniform combination vs. Seahawks

The Rams debuted a new uniform combination on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, mixing and matching their jerseys and pants for the first time this year. They’re wearing their Bone pants with royal blue jerseys, which the team previously said it wouldn’t do this season.

It’s an interesting look after Los Angeles had previously worn blue and yellow pants with their royal jerseys. Fans aren’t convinced of this new combination, however. They’re mostly torn, sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

First, here’s a look at the blue-and-Bone combo from Sunday’s game, for reference.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

And here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

the Rams uniforms are fine tbh — Mr. Justice Dredd (@cringe_handle) November 15, 2020

Rams uniforms are too nasty — 💲 (@TrevorBWeitzman) November 15, 2020

I didn't think these Rams uniforms could get any worse and then they pair the blue jerseys with the dishwater gray pants — direct action bronson (@mustachetoilet) November 15, 2020

The Rams uniforms are disgusting — Stephen (@StephenCLorenzo) November 15, 2020

Nothing wrong with these Rams uniforms. — Tony Martino (@PointShaver13) November 15, 2020