Fans are split on the Rams’ new uniform combination vs. Seahawks

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Rams debuted a new uniform combination on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, mixing and matching their jerseys and pants for the first time this year. They’re wearing their Bone pants with royal blue jerseys, which the team previously said it wouldn’t do this season.

It’s an interesting look after Los Angeles had previously worn blue and yellow pants with their royal jerseys. Fans aren’t convinced of this new combination, however. They’re mostly torn, sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

First, here’s a look at the blue-and-Bone combo from Sunday’s game, for reference.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

And here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

