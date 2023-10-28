Fans of all sorts arrive in Lawrence for Oklahoma-Kansas

This might be the last time Oklahoma and Kansas play in a while, with the Sooners headed to the SEC next season.

The teams were in a tight game with OU leading 27-26 in a seesaw contest that saw an hour weather delay in the first half.

At the game were a couple of fans who seemed to be in the Halloween spirit. At least, Alf was.

The Kansas fan’s display went way beyond school spirit.

This fan is going through it pic.twitter.com/txPLWnR75V — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Alf is in the house supporting Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/wYi6QIG0nM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

