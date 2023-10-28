Advertisement

Fans of all sorts arrive in Lawrence for Oklahoma-Kansas

Barry Werner
·1 min read

This might be the last time Oklahoma and Kansas play in a while, with the Sooners headed to the SEC next season.

The teams were in a tight game with OU leading 27-26 in a seesaw contest that saw an hour weather delay in the first half.

At the game were a couple of fans who seemed to be in the Halloween spirit. At least, Alf was.

The Kansas fan’s display went way beyond school spirit.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire