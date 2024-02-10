Advertisement

Fans on social media somewhat mum prior to clash with Georgia

C. Steve Andrews
·5 min read

Despite its recent rocky road, the Arkansas basketball team returns to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday for the first time in 14 days, and is a 3.5-point favorite over Georgia.

The Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) have struggled out of the gates in conference play, which includes a 76-66 loss at Georgia on Jan. 10. But now, the Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) have lost their last four games, including a 75-62 defeat at Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Arkansas will have senior guard Devante Davis back on the court. The 6-foot-4 Jacksonville product is the longest tenured Hog on the roster, playing in 121 games, including 80 starts, over the past four seasons. He returned to practice on Monday after several days away from the team for undisclosed reasons.

Following a losing football season, Razorback fans have struggled in dealing with a lackluster basketball season – especially with a team who was ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

Social media has been slightly mum from fans heading into the showdown with the Bulldogs. Here are some of the items posted on X:

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire