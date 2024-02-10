Fans on social media somewhat mum prior to clash with Georgia
Despite its recent rocky road, the Arkansas basketball team returns to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday for the first time in 14 days, and is a 3.5-point favorite over Georgia.
The Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) have struggled out of the gates in conference play, which includes a 76-66 loss at Georgia on Jan. 10. But now, the Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) have lost their last four games, including a 75-62 defeat at Mississippi State on Wednesday night.
Arkansas will have senior guard Devante Davis back on the court. The 6-foot-4 Jacksonville product is the longest tenured Hog on the roster, playing in 121 games, including 80 starts, over the past four seasons. He returned to practice on Monday after several days away from the team for undisclosed reasons.
Following a losing football season, Razorback fans have struggled in dealing with a lackluster basketball season – especially with a team who was ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.
Social media has been slightly mum from fans heading into the showdown with the Bulldogs. Here are some of the items posted on X:
How to watch
Arkansas basketball vs. Georgia: How to watch, stream, listen https://t.co/yArHm8i23f pic.twitter.com/jLKw2O0Lwz
— Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) February 10, 2024
Game Day
We're back in Bud this afternoon 👀
🏀 Hogs vs Dawgs
🕔 5:00 PM
📺 SEC Network
📍 Bud Walton Arena pic.twitter.com/SC17s50qBa
— Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) February 10, 2024
No Brazile
Trevon Brazile's return to Arkansas basketball still in doubt – Here's what Eric Musselman had to say about the timetable for a potential return… by @ConnorGoodson #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (FREE): https://t.co/HqDKafnc5r pic.twitter.com/I15h8ojBkL
— Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) February 10, 2024
Devo's back
Devo is back for Arkansas basketball's stretch run https://t.co/ndaJjNPmqt @RazorbacksUSA
— RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) February 10, 2024
Historic visitors
2 of the greatest players in Razorback basketball history. Also pictured, @SlaterMoJoe. https://t.co/YtOvblMMAt
— Blake Eddins (@BlakeEddins) February 10, 2024
Rockin' new look
NEWS: Arkansas basketball will be debuting new jerseys this Saturday against Georgia! #WPS
(📸 | @RazorbackMBB ) pic.twitter.com/3JHEvz30W5
— Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) February 9, 2024
Need more banners
'It’s long past time': Former Arkansas basketball players say Bud Walton Arena is overdue for more banners https://t.co/GcbzHwFQ4h @RazorbacksUSA
— RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) February 9, 2024
Hogs favored
ESPN BPI shows Arkansas basketball favored to beat Georgia on Saturdayhttps://t.co/c0pOoyxak0
— VCP Hoops (@VCPHoops) February 10, 2024
Still fun to go
Guess who's going to the Arkansas versus Georgia basketball game tomorrow night? Yes we playing like shit but it's fun to go!
— USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) February 10, 2024
Battle-ing for Muss
I’ll go to war for coach muss anyday of the week in a uniform or without one.. that’s my coach and this team is my family ..stop making up stories for clout.. sad you willing to tweet lies out for a couple likes. corny
— Khalif Battle (@khalifbattle24) February 10, 2024
Solid week
Davonte Davis has had a good week of practice leading to today’s game against Georgia, according to Coach Eric Musselman. “We’re excited to have Devo back. I think he’s excited,” Musselman said. “He’s been working hard.” @BobHoltADG with the preview: https://t.co/ug5SFNErBD pic.twitter.com/uUcUxERf0R
— Danny Shameer (@dshameer) February 10, 2024
Jury still out
I didn't think I would ever see the razorbacks this bad under Musselman. He has put doubts in my mind if he can get AR to be a perennial power. The jury is still out.
— rod b (@rkb555) February 10, 2024
Enough time?
Interesting to see @RazorbackMBB coach Eric Musselman still trying to improve 3-point defense, but is there enough time to matter?@ArkRazorbacks @UGAAthletics @FanNation @SInow @SEC @SECNetwork #wps #Arkansas #ericmusselmanhttps://t.co/iZU9HVBfgk pic.twitter.com/EndhMwChMo
— AllHogs (@allhogswps) February 10, 2024
Hosting prospects
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman & staff expected to host a future Razorback & other prospects for Georgia game on the Hill on Saturday. #WPS https://t.co/zjd81Ot7U7 pic.twitter.com/NFVRgDZZpu
— Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) February 10, 2024
Haters gonna hate
Remember when you called musselman an elite coach 🤣 any thoughts on his season now
— draco (coin) 🪙 (@vinnychase1764) February 9, 2024
No development?
Musselman is very good but even he can't make a silk purse from a pigs ass.
— Dwain (@cautiousoldie) February 9, 2024
Mark moving up
Highest season scoring averages by first-year @RazorbackMBB players, ever:
1. 24.3 PPG – Martin Terry (Jr.), 633 points in 26 games (1971-72)
2. 18.7 PPG – George Kok (Fr.), 449 points in 24 games (1944-45)
3. 17.8 PPG – Tramon Mark (Jr.), 356 points in 20 games (2023-24)
— HogStats.com (@HogStats) February 9, 2024
Good to see Devo
Tramon Mark said it was good to see Devo back. Mark went to the gym at around 11 and Davis was already there . It was shaky without him but Davis came back to practice with energy. #wps
— Cierra Clark (@CierraClarkTV) February 6, 2024
Knowing how to win
I've said this about the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball 🏀 team this year.
Outside of Tramon Mark most of the transfers didn't know how to win and came from losing programs .
Also they weren't the right fit for Muss as a defensive coach.
Defensively they haven't performed
— UnbiasedBrim aka #Darkansas (@UnbiasedFanBrim) February 5, 2024
One fan's high hopes
Trevon Brazile – transfer
Tramon Mark – hope he stays
Davonte Davis- get a job
Pinion- leave
Keyon Menifield- please stay
Jeremiah Davenport- get a job
Khalif Battle-get a job
Makhi Mitchell- get a job
El Ellis- get a job
Chandler Lawson- get a job
Layden Blocker- pls stay
— 𐌊𐌉𐌍Ᏽ 𐌌𐌄 🌌 (@OsamaBinWUJ) February 3, 2024
Historic Devo
Devo Davis is the first Razorback in about 30 years whose first 3 years resulted in runs to at LEAST the Sweet 16 every season up to this point, and a lot of folks have been quick to turn on him and the team with one bad season after 3 good/great ones? Sometimes I hate it here.
— Stoltz (@Stolzerback) February 7, 2024