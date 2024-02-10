Fans on social media somewhat mum prior to clash with Georgia

Despite its recent rocky road, the Arkansas basketball team returns to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday for the first time in 14 days, and is a 3.5-point favorite over Georgia.

The Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) have struggled out of the gates in conference play, which includes a 76-66 loss at Georgia on Jan. 10. But now, the Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) have lost their last four games, including a 75-62 defeat at Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Arkansas will have senior guard Devante Davis back on the court. The 6-foot-4 Jacksonville product is the longest tenured Hog on the roster, playing in 121 games, including 80 starts, over the past four seasons. He returned to practice on Monday after several days away from the team for undisclosed reasons.

Following a losing football season, Razorback fans have struggled in dealing with a lackluster basketball season – especially with a team who was ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

Social media has been slightly mum from fans heading into the showdown with the Bulldogs. Here are some of the items posted on X:

How to watch

Game Day

We're back in Bud this afternoon 👀 🏀 Hogs vs Dawgs

🕔 5:00 PM

📺 SEC Network

📍 Bud Walton Arena pic.twitter.com/SC17s50qBa — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) February 10, 2024

No Brazile

Devo's back

Devo is back for Arkansas basketball's stretch run https://t.co/ndaJjNPmqt @RazorbacksUSA — RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) February 10, 2024

Historic visitors

2 of the greatest players in Razorback basketball history. Also pictured, @SlaterMoJoe. https://t.co/YtOvblMMAt — Blake Eddins (@BlakeEddins) February 10, 2024

Rockin' new look

NEWS: Arkansas basketball will be debuting new jerseys this Saturday against Georgia! #WPS (📸 | @RazorbackMBB ) pic.twitter.com/3JHEvz30W5 — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) February 9, 2024

Need more banners

'It’s long past time': Former Arkansas basketball players say Bud Walton Arena is overdue for more banners https://t.co/GcbzHwFQ4h @RazorbacksUSA — RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) February 9, 2024

Hogs favored

ESPN BPI shows Arkansas basketball favored to beat Georgia on Saturdayhttps://t.co/c0pOoyxak0 — VCP Hoops (@VCPHoops) February 10, 2024

Still fun to go

Guess who's going to the Arkansas versus Georgia basketball game tomorrow night? Yes we playing like shit but it's fun to go! — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) February 10, 2024

Battle-ing for Muss

I’ll go to war for coach muss anyday of the week in a uniform or without one.. that’s my coach and this team is my family ..stop making up stories for clout.. sad you willing to tweet lies out for a couple likes. corny — Khalif Battle (@khalifbattle24) February 10, 2024

Solid week

Davonte Davis has had a good week of practice leading to today’s game against Georgia, according to Coach Eric Musselman. “We’re excited to have Devo back. I think he’s excited,” Musselman said. “He’s been working hard.” @BobHoltADG with the preview: https://t.co/ug5SFNErBD pic.twitter.com/uUcUxERf0R — Danny Shameer (@dshameer) February 10, 2024

Jury still out

I didn't think I would ever see the razorbacks this bad under Musselman. He has put doubts in my mind if he can get AR to be a perennial power. The jury is still out. — rod b (@rkb555) February 10, 2024

Enough time?

Hosting prospects

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman & staff expected to host a future Razorback & other prospects for Georgia game on the Hill on Saturday. #WPS https://t.co/zjd81Ot7U7 pic.twitter.com/NFVRgDZZpu — Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) February 10, 2024

Haters gonna hate

Remember when you called musselman an elite coach 🤣 any thoughts on his season now — draco (coin) 🪙 (@vinnychase1764) February 9, 2024

No development?

Musselman is very good but even he can't make a silk purse from a pigs ass. — Dwain (@cautiousoldie) February 9, 2024

Mark moving up

Highest season scoring averages by first-year @RazorbackMBB players, ever: 1. 24.3 PPG – Martin Terry (Jr.), 633 points in 26 games (1971-72)

2. 18.7 PPG – George Kok (Fr.), 449 points in 24 games (1944-45)

3. 17.8 PPG – Tramon Mark (Jr.), 356 points in 20 games (2023-24) — HogStats.com (@HogStats) February 9, 2024

Good to see Devo

Tramon Mark said it was good to see Devo back. Mark went to the gym at around 11 and Davis was already there . It was shaky without him but Davis came back to practice with energy. #wps — Cierra Clark (@CierraClarkTV) February 6, 2024

Knowing how to win

I've said this about the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball 🏀 team this year. Outside of Tramon Mark most of the transfers didn't know how to win and came from losing programs . Also they weren't the right fit for Muss as a defensive coach. Defensively they haven't performed — UnbiasedBrim aka #Darkansas (@UnbiasedFanBrim) February 5, 2024

One fan's high hopes

Trevon Brazile – transfer

Tramon Mark – hope he stays

Davonte Davis- get a job

Pinion- leave

Keyon Menifield- please stay

Jeremiah Davenport- get a job

Khalif Battle-get a job

Makhi Mitchell- get a job

El Ellis- get a job

Chandler Lawson- get a job

Layden Blocker- pls stay — 𐌊𐌉𐌍Ᏽ 𐌌𐌄 🌌 (@OsamaBinWUJ) February 3, 2024

Historic Devo

Devo Davis is the first Razorback in about 30 years whose first 3 years resulted in runs to at LEAST the Sweet 16 every season up to this point, and a lot of folks have been quick to turn on him and the team with one bad season after 3 good/great ones? Sometimes I hate it here. — Stoltz (@Stolzerback) February 7, 2024

