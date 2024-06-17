Fans' show of faith 'a great boost' to hurting Scots

Scotland have taken a "great boost" from the fans who stuck by them after their Munich mauling, says goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

While the 28-year-old admits the 5-1 defeat to Germany “still hurts”, he insists Steve Clarke’s side are determined to repay the Tartan Army and are targeting full points against Switzerland and Hungary to progress from the group.

"Everyone's still bitterly disappointed from the result and also the performance. I don't think anyone did themselves justice," said Gunn.

"We let ourselves down, our families down and obviously the fans, which is probably the most difficult part to take.

"Seeing all the videos of everyone travelling over before the game, it looked unbelievable and even after a result like that, they were still there, singing and clapping at the end.

"It gives us a great boost, lifts us after such a disappointing result and just makes us want to want to repay them even more in the next two games.

"Obviously we've played against the pot one team now already, so that's out of the way and we've got a target - two wins - that'll get us through the group."