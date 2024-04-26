Fans see bright future for Gastonia Baseball Club despite season-opener loss

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fans left CaroMont Health Park disappointed in the outcome of the Gastonia Baseball Club’s season opener, but they had high hopes for the future of the team.

The baseball club does not have a permanent name, but it has a new front office and new names on the team following a tumultuous offseason.

The team’s managing company under its previous name, the Gastonia Honey Hunters, was accused of not paying players, employees, and the county back for services.

The Gastonia baseball Club is a temporary name since a new ownership group is in place following a turmuluous 2023 season and offseason.

Thursday, all of that was miles away for players and fans as they looked toward a future of baseball playing in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

“Oh, I’m here this season and I’ll be here next season,” Victoria Madison said.

Madison is a season ticket holder with seats behind home plate and said she trusts the new ownership and the team.

“I think everybody needs to give us a chance and make their own opinion,” said new General Manager Brady Salisbury when asked about gaining back trust. “I think at the end of the day, they have every right to be weary, but now we have to give them the chance to buy back. And like you said, you know, get that trust back and move forward because the only way we’re going to be successful.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.