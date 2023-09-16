Fans run from stadium at Ben Davis vs. Warren Central. Police say loud pops were fireworks

Fans fled the stands at tonight's Warren Central at Ben Davis football game after what sounded like gunfire, but police determined the noise came from fireworks.

With 9:02 remaining in the game and the score tied at 28-28, fans from both sides of Ben Davis' stadium ran away from the field. According to IndyStar reporter Kyle Neddenriep, who is on the scene, three to four loud pops were heard.

Neddenriep said both teams went back to the locker room. After police confirmed the sounds were fireworks, the teams returned to the field.

In 2021 at Ben Davis' homecoming game, a 16-year-old was shot after several teenagers engaged in an altercation outside of the football stadium. Players, coaches and fans were ushered to safety and Ben Davis' homecoming football game against Carmel was called off during the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA football: Fans run from Ben Davis stadium. Police say it was fireworks