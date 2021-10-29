Fans roast Steve Kerr for limiting Steph Curry’s minutes in the fourth quarter

The Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night in an overtime thriller against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, and after the game fans were questioning head coach Steve Kerr’s decision to leave Steph Curry on the bench for a significant chunk of the fourth quarter.

Curry was brilliant to start the game, scoring 36 points through three quarters of action. The Warriors held a 79-73 lead at the start of the fourth – and Kerr kept Curry on the bench for the first 7:28 of the quarter. Curry finally checked in with 4:28 remaining with the game tied at 91-91.

Curry did not score a point for the rest of the game following his long stretch on the bench. He missed three shots from long range at the end of the fourth – including a potential game-winner at the buzzer – and went 0-for-3 in overtime.

Kerr said after the game that Curry played heavy minutes in the first half and he felt “strongly” about resting his superstar in the fourth – but many fans feel that Kerr unintentionally iced Curry and may have cost the team a win.

Here’s what fans were saying about Thursday’s loss:

Steph 36pts thru 3quarters… Kerr sits him for first 8mins of the 4Q pic.twitter.com/st74l04RpE — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 29, 2021

Steve Kerr left Steph out an extra 2 minutes so he can play an extra 5 pic.twitter.com/ghAiZiDZ2H — GodIsreal (@NBAComedy2) October 29, 2021

Steve Kerr has his reasons to rest Steph Curry. He knows what's best for the Warriors 💯 pic.twitter.com/gAp40uodXy — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) October 29, 2021

Warriors deserve to lose this game. Kerr deciding to not bring Steph back in at the 7 min timeout was awful — Gary (@GaryFromTheBay) October 29, 2021

So Kerr’s genius idea to rest Steph almost 8 minutes in the 4th qtr leads to him having to play 5 extra minutes 🤡🤡 — borinqui (@amcboricua) October 29, 2021

Steve Kerr us mismanaged this 4th quarter. Waited way too long to bring Steph in. — Gary (@GaryFromTheBay) October 29, 2021

Blaming Steve Kerr for Steph Curry missing shots is… interesting lol. — Antonin (@antonin_org) October 29, 2021

Shoutout to Kerr for keeping Steph on the bench until 4:30 left lmaoo nice one. He cold as hell now — Beke (@BK9419) October 29, 2021

Steph Curry has zero points in 4Q/OT of the last 3 games. 0-11 FG. pic.twitter.com/TOF8KUfJI5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 29, 2021

ja took steph’s playoff spot and then came back from a 19 point deficit to win in overtime in their next meeting. you know steph is sick of him lmao — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) October 29, 2021

