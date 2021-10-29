Fans roast Steve Kerr for limiting Steph Curry’s minutes in the fourth quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Schwartz
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night in an overtime thriller against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, and after the game fans were questioning head coach Steve Kerr’s decision to leave Steph Curry on the bench for a significant chunk of the fourth quarter.

Curry was brilliant to start the game, scoring 36 points through three quarters of action. The Warriors held a 79-73 lead at the start of the fourth – and Kerr kept Curry on the bench for the first 7:28 of the quarter. Curry finally checked in with 4:28 remaining with the game tied at 91-91.

Curry did not score a point for the rest of the game following his long stretch on the bench. He missed three shots from long range at the end of the fourth – including a potential game-winner at the buzzer – and went 0-for-3 in overtime.

Kerr said after the game that Curry played heavy minutes in the first half and he felt “strongly” about resting his superstar in the fourth – but many fans feel that Kerr unintentionally iced Curry and may have cost the team a win.

Here’s what fans were saying about Thursday’s loss:

1

1

Recommended Stories