Fan's risky Super Bowl bet on Rams' score turns $250 into $100K originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Rams were the second-highest scoring offense during the 2018 NFL regular season, so there's no way anyone could have predicted such a poor offensive performance in Super Bowl LIII, right?

Apparently, one lucky fan was bold enough to do just that and bet $250 at 400/1 odds on the Rams scoring exactly three points. The bettor guessed correctly and ended up with a cool $100,000 to show for it.

Per Timmy Fitz at the South Point: one bettor put $250 on the Rams to score exactly 3 points at 400/1. @VSiNLive. How's that for a cool $100K? — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) February 4, 2019

The Rams' lone score of the night came on a third-quarter field goal from Greg Zuerlein. We can only imagine what went through the bettor's mind as Zuerlein lined up for his late fourth-quarter field goal attempt, and his reaction when it didn't go through the uprights.

