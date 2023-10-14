Advertisement

Fans rip defensive coordinator Charles Kelly following disastrous second-half

Jack Carlough
Deservedly so, Colorado fans weren’t exactly pleased with the Buffaloes’ second-half defensive effort on Friday night.

After coming out of the halftime break up 29-0, CU’s defense proceeded to fall completely flat for the remainder of the game. Stanford produced a whopping 408 total yards of second-half offense and somehow left Folsom Field with a 46-43 double-overtime win.

Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, of course, received plenty of backlash for how his unit played in the second half. The Buffs had 12 men on the field four times, committed multiple other undisciplined penalties and allowed a 97-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.

Here’s what fans had to say about Kelly’s rough night:

