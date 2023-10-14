Fans rip defensive coordinator Charles Kelly following disastrous second-half

Deservedly so, Colorado fans weren’t exactly pleased with the Buffaloes’ second-half defensive effort on Friday night.

After coming out of the halftime break up 29-0, CU’s defense proceeded to fall completely flat for the remainder of the game. Stanford produced a whopping 408 total yards of second-half offense and somehow left Folsom Field with a 46-43 double-overtime win.

Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, of course, received plenty of backlash for how his unit played in the second half. The Buffs had 12 men on the field four times, committed multiple other undisciplined penalties and allowed a 97-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.

Here’s what fans had to say about Kelly’s rough night:

How did Charles Kelly drop the ball so hard last night against Stanford? I had to watch the second half again today because I'm in disbelief. — Hall o’Mars (@GoodDayGordy) October 14, 2023

Charles Kelly is basically the 12th man considering how much time he’s actually on the field before and after the play 😅 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) October 14, 2023

Friendly reminder that Charles Kelly’s defense gave up 294 yards receiving in the 2nd half alone…to 1 player. #CUBuffs🦬 https://t.co/5TWDaQqv3G — 𝙲𝚄 𝙱𝚞𝚏𝚏𝚜 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚜 (@CUBuffsStats) October 14, 2023

Are y’all really surprised by Colorado defense.. Charles Kelly the DC — FSU 6-0, Bucs 3-1 (@jr_dadon04) October 14, 2023

This is hilarious. Charles Kelly still trying to spot a tendency in the Stanford offense. pic.twitter.com/dcy0QAeeRJ — Dustin (@dustinjkent) October 14, 2023

i do believe Deion realizes that Charles Kelly is done. — Manny Alchemist (@FlyGodIsAwesome) October 14, 2023

Charles Kelly and Deion to you there!! https://t.co/MfKOggDbLi pic.twitter.com/aiCsgWX2V1 — Jeremy Ivans (@JIVANS13) October 14, 2023

Charles Kelly, when asked if he wants to make an adjustment: pic.twitter.com/tJv0sTICU4 — William Whelan (@William_Whelan) October 14, 2023

Good to see Charles Kelly learned from Pete Golding how to defend one player https://t.co/hwgRWCOGqb — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) October 14, 2023

A Charles Kelly defense got slanted to death? Color me shocked. — Mike Settle Jr (@settlemlCFB) October 14, 2023

Colorado’s DC is having a bad time. pic.twitter.com/BCdOCOygrf — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 14, 2023

