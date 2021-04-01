The return of fans: Here's what every MLB ballpark is allowing to open the 2021 season

The MLB season is underway, and this year it's starting on time and with a full 162-game season. Just as importantly, the season is starting with fans in the stands, something we didn't see during the regular season in 2020.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, the stadiums won't be at full capacity. Half of Americans, according to a poll, half of Americans aren't ready to attend games anyway.

But, many are ready to take in a baseball game. Here's your guide to how many fans each stadium is allowing to begin the season — starting with Thursday's opening day — and what some of the restrictions are.

Parks around MLB are hosting fans for opening day games. No fans were allowed during 2020's abbreviated regular season, though fans did attend games in Texas during the postseason. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

American League East

Baltimore Orioles

Park: Camden Yards

Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 11,000)

Special conditions: Bags, neck gaiters, and masks containing exhalation valves are prohibited.

Boston Red Sox

Park: Fenway Park

Capacity: 12 percent (approx. 4,000)

Special conditions: Health screenings are required to enter the park, masks are required, and all bags are prohibited.

New York Yankees

Park: Yankee Stadium

Capacity: 20 percent (10,850)

Special conditions: All ticket holders age 2 and older need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination before entry, and masks are required.

Tampa Bay Rays

Park: Tropicana Field

Capacity: Approx. 20 percent (9,000)

Special conditions: Masks are required, and gaiters, bandanas, and masks with ventilation holes are prohibited.

Toronto Blue Jays

Park: TD Bank Park

Capacity: 15 percent (approx. 1,275)

Special conditions: None, though TD Bank Park is not a major league park. The Jays are starting their season at their minor league ballpark due to Canada's quarantine restrictions.

American League Central

Chicago White Sox

Park: Guaranteed Rate Field

Capacity: 22 percent (approx. 8,900)

Special conditions: The city of Chicago is allowing the White Sox to fill the park to 25 percent capacity, but they're choosing to stick with 22 percent due to social distancing. Masks are required.

Cleveland Indians

Park: Progressive Field

Capacity: 30 percent (approx. 10,500)

Special conditions: Bags are prohibited, masks are required, and neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves are prohibited.

Detroit Tigers

Park: Comerica Park

Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,200)

Special conditions: Masks are required, and all fans must complete a health questionnaire before entry.

Kansas City Royals

Park: Kauffman Stadium

Capacity: 30 percent (approx. 10,000)

Special conditions: Masks are required, and bags are prohibited.

Minnesota Twins

Park: Target Field

Capacity: Approx. 26 percent (10,000)

Special conditions: Masks are required, bags are prohibited, and all fans are required to complete a verbal health screening before entry.

American League West

Houston Astros

Park: Minute Maid Park

Capacity: 50 percent (approx. 20,500)

Special conditions: While the statewide mask mandate was lifted in March, masks are required in Minute Maid Park.

Los Angeles Angels

Park: Angel Stadium

Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,650)

Special conditions:All fans aged 2 and older are required to wear masks.

Oakland Athletics

Park: RingCentral Coliseum

Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 9,000)

Special conditions: Only California residents are permitted to buy tickets at this time.

Seattle Mariners

Park: T-Mobile Park

Capacity: Approx. 20 percent (9,000)

Special conditions: The Mariners have introduced high-tech cleaning methods, and produced a health and safety video for fans.

Texas Rangers

Park: Globe Life Field

Capacity: 100 percent (40,300)

Special conditions: The Rangers are the only team starting the season with 100 percent capacity at their ballpark, a move President Biden has criticized. Masks will still be required.

Security checks a fan's temperature outside Yankee Stadium at Thursday's opening day matchup with the Blue Jays. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

National League East

Atlanta Braves

Park: Truist Park

Capacity: 33 percent (approx. 13,500)

Special conditions: All indoor spaces will have reduced capacity, but enhanced ventilation systems have been installed.

Miami Marlins

Park: Marlins Park

Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 9,300)

Special conditions: Drones are being used for cleaning and disinfecting throughout the ballpark.

New York Mets

Park: Citi Field

Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,492)

Special conditions: All ticket holders age 2 and older need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination before entry, and masks are required.

Philadelphia Phillies

Park: Citizens Bank Park

Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,800)

Special conditions: Tailgating is not allowed.

Washington Nationals

Park: Nationals Park

Capacity: 12.1 percent (5,000)

Special conditions: Bags are prohibited, but it's no different than the unpopular and baffling bag ban the team implemented in 2019. Thursday night's scheduled opener, however, was postponed because of COVID-19 issues on the team.

National League Central

Chicago Cubs

Park: Wrigley Field

Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 10,000)

Special conditions: Masks are required, and bags are prohibited.

Cincinnati Reds

Park: Great American Ball Park

Capacity: 30 percent (12,700)

Special conditions: Masks are required, but their bag restrictions are the friendliest in MLB (if they're under a certain size, purses, coolers, and other bags are allowed).

Milwaukee Brewers

Park: American Family Field

Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 10,500)

Special conditions: Masks are required, and bags are prohibited.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Park: PNC Park

Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 7,500)

Special conditions: Bags are prohibited, masks are required, but gaiters, bandanas, and face coverings with an exhalation valve or vent are not allowed.

St. Louis Cardinals

Park: Busch Stadium

Capacity: 32 percent (14,600)

Special conditions: Masks are required, and bags are prohibited.

National League West

Arizona Diamondbacks

Park: Chase Field

Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 12,000)

Special conditions: Ballpark officials are empowered to conduct health screenings at their own discretion, and can refuse entry if a fan fails the screening.

Colorado Rockies

Park: Coors Field

Capacity: 42.6 percent (approx. 21,400)

Special conditions: Masks are required (though gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves are not allowed), and seeds and nuts in the shell are not permitted in the stadium at this time.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Park: Dodger Stadium

Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 11,000)

Special conditions: Masks are required (though neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with ventilation valves are prohibited), and bathrooms have been modified for reduced capacity and fitted with touchless soap and towel dispensers.

San Diego Padres

Park: Petco Park

Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 10,000)

Special conditions: Masks are required, and UV light sanitization equipment have been installed on all escalator railings.

San Francisco Giants

Park: Oracle Park

Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,400)

Special conditions: All ticket holders age 2 and older need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination before entry, and masks are required.

