The return of fans: Here's what every MLB ballpark is allowing to open the 2021 season
The MLB season is underway, and this year it's starting on time and with a full 162-game season. Just as importantly, the season is starting with fans in the stands, something we didn't see during the regular season in 2020.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, the stadiums won't be at full capacity. Half of Americans, according to a poll, half of Americans aren't ready to attend games anyway.
But, many are ready to take in a baseball game. Here's your guide to how many fans each stadium is allowing to begin the season — starting with Thursday's opening day — and what some of the restrictions are.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles
Park: Camden Yards
Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 11,000)
Special conditions: Bags, neck gaiters, and masks containing exhalation valves are prohibited.
Boston Red Sox
Park: Fenway Park
Capacity: 12 percent (approx. 4,000)
Special conditions: Health screenings are required to enter the park, masks are required, and all bags are prohibited.
New York Yankees
Park: Yankee Stadium
Capacity: 20 percent (10,850)
Special conditions: All ticket holders age 2 and older need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination before entry, and masks are required.
Tampa Bay Rays
Park: Tropicana Field
Capacity: Approx. 20 percent (9,000)
Special conditions: Masks are required, and gaiters, bandanas, and masks with ventilation holes are prohibited.
Toronto Blue Jays
Park: TD Bank Park
Capacity: 15 percent (approx. 1,275)
Special conditions: None, though TD Bank Park is not a major league park. The Jays are starting their season at their minor league ballpark due to Canada's quarantine restrictions.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox
Park: Guaranteed Rate Field
Capacity: 22 percent (approx. 8,900)
Special conditions: The city of Chicago is allowing the White Sox to fill the park to 25 percent capacity, but they're choosing to stick with 22 percent due to social distancing. Masks are required.
Cleveland Indians
Park: Progressive Field
Capacity: 30 percent (approx. 10,500)
Special conditions: Bags are prohibited, masks are required, and neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves are prohibited.
Detroit Tigers
Park: Comerica Park
Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,200)
Special conditions: Masks are required, and all fans must complete a health questionnaire before entry.
Kansas City Royals
Park: Kauffman Stadium
Capacity: 30 percent (approx. 10,000)
Special conditions: Masks are required, and bags are prohibited.
Minnesota Twins
Park: Target Field
Capacity: Approx. 26 percent (10,000)
Special conditions: Masks are required, bags are prohibited, and all fans are required to complete a verbal health screening before entry.
American League West
Houston Astros
Park: Minute Maid Park
Capacity: 50 percent (approx. 20,500)
Special conditions: While the statewide mask mandate was lifted in March, masks are required in Minute Maid Park.
Los Angeles Angels
Park: Angel Stadium
Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,650)
Special conditions:All fans aged 2 and older are required to wear masks.
Oakland Athletics
Park: RingCentral Coliseum
Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 9,000)
Special conditions: Only California residents are permitted to buy tickets at this time.
Seattle Mariners
Park: T-Mobile Park
Capacity: Approx. 20 percent (9,000)
Special conditions: The Mariners have introduced high-tech cleaning methods, and produced a health and safety video for fans.
Texas Rangers
Park: Globe Life Field
Capacity: 100 percent (40,300)
Special conditions: The Rangers are the only team starting the season with 100 percent capacity at their ballpark, a move President Biden has criticized. Masks will still be required.
National League East
Atlanta Braves
Park: Truist Park
Capacity: 33 percent (approx. 13,500)
Special conditions: All indoor spaces will have reduced capacity, but enhanced ventilation systems have been installed.
Miami Marlins
Park: Marlins Park
Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 9,300)
Special conditions: Drones are being used for cleaning and disinfecting throughout the ballpark.
New York Mets
Park: Citi Field
Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,492)
Special conditions: All ticket holders age 2 and older need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination before entry, and masks are required.
Philadelphia Phillies
Park: Citizens Bank Park
Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,800)
Special conditions: Tailgating is not allowed.
Washington Nationals
Park: Nationals Park
Capacity: 12.1 percent (5,000)
Special conditions: Bags are prohibited, but it's no different than the unpopular and baffling bag ban the team implemented in 2019. Thursday night's scheduled opener, however, was postponed because of COVID-19 issues on the team.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs
Park: Wrigley Field
Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 10,000)
Special conditions: Masks are required, and bags are prohibited.
Cincinnati Reds
Park: Great American Ball Park
Capacity: 30 percent (12,700)
Special conditions: Masks are required, but their bag restrictions are the friendliest in MLB (if they're under a certain size, purses, coolers, and other bags are allowed).
Milwaukee Brewers
Park: American Family Field
Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 10,500)
Special conditions: Masks are required, and bags are prohibited.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Park: PNC Park
Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 7,500)
Special conditions: Bags are prohibited, masks are required, but gaiters, bandanas, and face coverings with an exhalation valve or vent are not allowed.
St. Louis Cardinals
Park: Busch Stadium
Capacity: 32 percent (14,600)
Special conditions: Masks are required, and bags are prohibited.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks
Park: Chase Field
Capacity: 25 percent (approx. 12,000)
Special conditions: Ballpark officials are empowered to conduct health screenings at their own discretion, and can refuse entry if a fan fails the screening.
Colorado Rockies
Park: Coors Field
Capacity: 42.6 percent (approx. 21,400)
Special conditions: Masks are required (though gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves are not allowed), and seeds and nuts in the shell are not permitted in the stadium at this time.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Park: Dodger Stadium
Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 11,000)
Special conditions: Masks are required (though neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with ventilation valves are prohibited), and bathrooms have been modified for reduced capacity and fitted with touchless soap and towel dispensers.
San Diego Padres
Park: Petco Park
Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 10,000)
Special conditions: Masks are required, and UV light sanitization equipment have been installed on all escalator railings.
San Francisco Giants
Park: Oracle Park
Capacity: 20 percent (approx. 8,400)
Special conditions: All ticket holders age 2 and older need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination before entry, and masks are required.
