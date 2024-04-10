Fans return to Chukchansi Park for Grizzlies home opener

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fans were buzzing at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday afternoon for the Fresno Grizzlies’s home opener.

“I think the electricity’s gonna be a lot higher because it’s opening day,” fan Steven Herr said.

Dozens of people were even lined up before the gates opened, eager to get inside and get settled in over an hour before the game even started.

Herr says he’s been coming out to see ball games at Chukchansi for years.

“I’ve been here ever since I was a kid, my stepdad always brought me here, so it’s kind of like a childhood memory,” he said.

Fresno Grizzlies’ president Derek Franks says his staff is excited to show off their new in-game entertainment this year.

“They spent a lot of time this off-season, with new games, new things between innings, so you’re going to see a lot more as a fan sitting in between innings, as we continue to evolve the show, and of course, the promotions were jammed and stacked,” he said.

Over the course of 66 home games, 36 include themed nights, like a Star Wars night, and a Bluey night for kids.

Also for kids, the Splash Park is back open, to let them play and cool off on hot summer days.

Many lucky fans on opening night, even got free hats, just for sitting in a certain section.

There are also many returning local favorites and new additions like the new Uncle Bear B Q spot by third base.

“You don’t have to like baseball to enjoy it,” Franks said. “We really can’t market the players because they get called up and sent down, so you really just have to get attached to the excitement of just being at the ballpark.”

The series against the Inland Empire 66ers continues throughout the rest of the week.

