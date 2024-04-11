Fans remain hopeful as Blues regular season nears end

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues took the ice Wednesday night to face their long-time rival, the Chicago Blackhawks. With only three regular-season games left, fans are remaining optimistic about the Blues catching a spot in the playoffs.

“They have a very small chance, but if you believe in the hockey gods, we can do this. We bleed blue all the way to the end,” Krista Hill, Blues fan, said.

The Blues began Wednesday’s night game with 87 points. The Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights are the two teams that could potentially stand in the way of making the playoffs.

“Yes, in front of all the viewers, we have a chance,” fan Pete Franco said.

Stakes are high, as the Blues could be eliminated Wednesday night if they lose, and the Golden Knights win. Despite the odds, fans are rooting for the team.

Those at the game believe the Blues have an advantage other teams do not have.

“We have one of the best goalies in the NHL, so I don’t think really anything is standing in our way. It’s just the other teams if they lose,” David Owens, fan, said.

As the regular season winds down, the Blues face a critical path of securing their spot to the playoffs by relying on victories and favorable outcomes from the Golden Knights game.

