Fans receive a show in United friendly against FC Juárez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 10,490 fans packed Isotopes Park on Wednesday night for an international friendly between New Mexico United and FC Juárez. There were plenty of supporters for both clubs, and the fans were given an entertaining match.

“The sport of football is here and it’s real” said United head coach Eric Quill. “I’m blessed to be a part of it, I want to grow it any way I can, I love this sport, I love athletes getting after it and playing a good brand of football. They saw six goals tonight and it probably could’ve been more. So, I think they got their money’s worth.”

Juarez jumped in front early and took a 3-0 lead into halftime. United then scored twice in the second half thanks to a PK from Marco Micaletto, and a header from Kalen Ryden from a Micaletto set piece. Juarez then scored a PK late in the second half to win 4-2.

New Mexico United returns to action on Saturday against Colorado Springs. That match will kick off at 7 p.m.

