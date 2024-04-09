Fans get ready for NCAA championship game at State Farm Stadium
Fans brought the color and excitement of a great college atmosphere to the NCAA men's basketball championship game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Follow along as we track all the action between Purdue and UConn in the NCAA title game.
UConn is the favorite, but Zach Edey could be the great equalizer ... if Donovan Clingan doesn't shut him down.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
Both Purdue and UConn are anchored by dominant big men, so the backcourts could be the determining factor in Monday's title game.
It isn’t often that a college basketball coaching move satisfies all parties, but Calipari's jump from Lexington to Fayetteville might have done it.
North Carolina guard Deja Kelly is reportedly entering the transfer portal. However, she could return to UNC, where she's led the team in scoring for the past three seasons.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by New York Knicks broadcaster and ESPN personality Monica McNutt to discuss women’s basketball and the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
The NBA regular and fantasy basketball seasons end this week. Dan Titus shares his Playlist for one last strategy rundown.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
Korbin Albert’s rote apology disappeared into Instagram’s ether, and ever since, U.S. women’s national team fans have been left with silence.
After FDU's stunning upset of Purdue last year, coaches have been calling the team constantly this season asking how to beat the Boilermakers.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
John Calipari would replace Eric Musselman at Arkansas.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.