How Auburn football fans reacted to former Tigers QB Bo Nix's performance against Georgia

When former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix transferred to Oregon, many circled the Ducks' week one matchup against defending national champion Georgia to see what the Tigers lost.

While at Auburn, Nix went 0-3 against the Bulldogs, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. Nix transferred to Oregon after the conclusion of the 2021 season that saw Auburn go 6-7 while losing its last five games.

Nix's father, Patrick, played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992-95 and is head football coach at Central-Phenix City High in Alabama.

Bo Nix struggled against the Bulldogs on Saturday in his first start for Oregon, going 21 for 37 for 173 yards with two interceptions in a 49-3 loss. Nix was the Ducks' leading rusher with 37 yards.

Auburn fans on social media seemed mostly relieved that Nix is no longer their starting quarterback.

Bo Nix has thrown 2 picks in the first half and there’s not a hole in my wall



Progress🙏 — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) September 3, 2022

Everyone looked at Auburn fans crazy when we said Bo Nix was the problem. Now Oregon is experiencing what Auburn had to deal with when he was QB1 there. — Henny Hardaway 🥃 (@Henngodd) September 3, 2022

I’m feeling really good about Bo Nix not being in an Auburn jersey anymore — Big Daddy AU (@Pupperchucks) September 3, 2022

Bo Nix gonna start his last season like he started his first season. Getting Oregon beat in the season opener. — 🦚🅿️at Dye’s Flask - Home of the Barnin’ Harsins (@PatDyesFlask) September 3, 2022

Bo Nix threw zero interceptions for Auburn today — Jeff Jenkins (@jjenkins90) September 3, 2022

Bo Nix showing off his new and improved skills pic.twitter.com/vUozp6OKqG — Auburn Plug (@AuburnPlug) September 3, 2022

I feel very vindicated as an Auburn fan watching Bo Nix play in this Oregon Georgia game — Lauren (@Laurparkerr) September 3, 2022

