Fans reacted to the Eagles’ official 2021 NFL Draft hat

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

With the 2021 NFL draft now less than three weeks away, the NFL has released the official draft hats for all 32 teams.

New Era is going with the fitted cap/trucker look this year.

The back panels are made of mesh, while the front features a massive embroidered patch with the team’s name and a small logo at the top.

Check out a photo of the fitted hat below, which is available on NFL Shop now.

Twitter offers a reaction to everything, and the release of the caps allowed for some interesting responses.

The caps are available at NFL Shop in three different forms.

List

Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Taking a CB in Round 1

Related

Zach Ertz trade rumors: Lane Johnson hopeful star TE remains with the Eagles

Lane Johnson on the Eagles potentially drafting an OT; Embracing 'competition'

NFL Draft: Eagles named the best fit for Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft: Panthers deal with A.J. Bouye improves Eagles chances of landing a top CB prospect

Recommended Stories