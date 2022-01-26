Fans react to Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

It was announced the Minnesota Vikings are hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next general manager on Wednesday. The decision brings an end to the ongoing search for the candidate best-suited to replace Rick Spielman in the front office.

Adofo-Mensah, the former Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations, did a tremendous job working alongside Browns general manager Andrew Berry to help turn around one of the worst sports franchises at the time.

Before Adofo-Mensah and Berry arrived, the Browns were still facing an 18-year playoff drought.

Of course, the situation in Minnesota is nothing like it was in Cleveland. Sure, the team has missed the playoffs in the last two seasons, but they’ve at least been competitive in recent memory. They also have one of the better rosters in the league.

Adofo-Mensah is a young and enthusiastic candidate that should come into this situation with a lot of energy. The pieces are definitely there for him to do something special with the team. Let’s see what he’s got.

Here’s what fans were saying about the new hire on Wednesday.

Twitter was buzzing after the Adofo-Mensah hiring

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will bring a head coach that will be here for 8+ years, draft a franchise QB, and bring a Super Bowl trophy to Minnesota. #SKOL — Chris W (@chibitheballa) January 26, 2022

As the first analytics staffer to be hired as a GM, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah really has the potential to be a seachange for the NFL. The two biggest roadblocks to analytics usage in the NFL are buy-in from decisionmakers and staffing/resources. Obviously, that's about to change in MN. — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) January 26, 2022

Big congrats to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — I thoroughly enjoyed every interaction I had with him and learned so much from him. He is an incredibly impressive person and the Vikes got a great man and leader. I have no doubts he will be successful as the GM in Minnesota. — Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) January 26, 2022

So excited and proud of now former #Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on becoming the new GM of the #Vikings !!! The #Browns now receive extra #NFLDraft picks. — Browns Kingdom (@BrownsKingdom) January 26, 2022

Congratulations to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, #Browns’ former vice president of football operations, who has been hired as the GM of the #Vikings. The strength of a front office is often shown by how many members move on and upward. Next man up. Now will Kwesi & Andrew work on a trade? — Chris Malumphy (@DraftHistory) January 26, 2022

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now the #Vikings GM. Everyone has their takes that he’s the greatest or will be a disaster but let’s be honest: nobody has any idea if this will work or not. That being said, it’s going to be a fun offseason — CJ Baumgartner (@Baumcj30) January 26, 2022

The Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is super interesting and I'm so curious to see how it works out for them. — Mark Podskarbi (@MVP21) January 26, 2022

Wilfs finally hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, lets go — Top johnny (@MauerEssPee) January 26, 2022

My biggest complaint about the new GM, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, is that he went to #Princeton, instead of my alma mater, #Cornell. — VikesGinger (@VikesGinger) January 26, 2022

Welcome Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to the @Vikings #Skol. Let’s go get our next HC and get this ship turned around and snag that Lombardi 🏆 — Brad (@BradLangman) January 26, 2022

Kwesi-Adofo Mensah >>>>> Ryan Poles. Happy we got our guy. #Skol — Jake Howicz (@jakehowicz) January 26, 2022

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should get Vikings fans really excited, his Wall Street and analytical background is something very different for this organization. His first move will be hiring a head coach. #NFL #Skol — Kyle Joseph (@allelitejags) January 26, 2022

Good morning! Congratulations are in order for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on becoming the Vikings GM. Thank you for all your contributions that went on behind the scenes for the Browns. Diversity is much needed in the NFL and the Vikings were wise to hire off the Andrew Berry Tree. — Jaret Fudale (@JaretFudale) January 26, 2022

Now that we have a GM, let the head coaching games begin. Welcome Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as our new GM and enjoy the honeymoon period before everyone second-guesses his draft picks and personnel moves. It’s a new era In Minnesota!! — VikeFans (@VikeFans) January 26, 2022

So a lot of people don’t like Kwesi Adofo-Mensah because of his lack of experience in football.. we have never won a SB. Maybe it’s time for a different perspective. I love this hire. — Afro Moss (@YouGotMossd) January 26, 2022

