Fans react to Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

Jordy McElroy
·4 min read
It was announced the Minnesota Vikings are hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next general manager on Wednesday. The decision brings an end to the ongoing search for the candidate best-suited to replace Rick Spielman in the front office.

Adofo-Mensah, the former Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations, did a tremendous job working alongside Browns general manager Andrew Berry to help turn around one of the worst sports franchises at the time.

Before Adofo-Mensah and Berry arrived, the Browns were still facing an 18-year playoff drought.

Of course, the situation in Minnesota is nothing like it was in Cleveland. Sure, the team has missed the playoffs in the last two seasons, but they’ve at least been competitive in recent memory. They also have one of the better rosters in the league.

Adofo-Mensah is a young and enthusiastic candidate that should come into this situation with a lot of energy. The pieces are definitely there for him to do something special with the team. Let’s see what he’s got.

Here’s what fans were saying about the new hire on Wednesday.

Twitter was buzzing after the Adofo-Mensah hiring

