Fans react to Vikings firing Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman

There are more questions than answers now that the Minnesota Vikings have basically wiped the slate clean with the Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman firings. Excitement, anxiety, sadness—Vikings fans are feeling every emotion right now.

Zimmer didn’t exactly walk into the best of situations in the aftermath of Leslie Frasier’s departure, but he was able to roll up his sleeves and turn the team into something respectable enough to win two division titles and clinch three playoff appearances.

Meanwhile, Spielman has served as the general manager for the organization for a decade. That amount of time on the job isn’t given to just anybody. It just shows the deep amount of faith the organization had in him to get the job done.

The reactions from fans over Monday’s firings are still coming in. Here are some of the things they’ve been saying:

Vikings fans were split on the firings

I think firing Spielman was a huge mistake. It's obvious now that Zimmer was the problem. I obviously hope we nail the GM and Head Coach picks, but the chances are high that we struggle for the next couple years.. — JJDEMARAY (@JJDEMARAY) January 10, 2022

I've yet to hear anyone say that firing Zimmer and Spielman was the wrong move. A tough move, yes, but not wrong. #Vikings — SKOR Northwest (@SkorPNW) January 10, 2022

Not shocked by Zimmer’s firing at all, but Spielman’s firing comes as a surprise to me. Not that I disagree with it, he had a decade to draft a QB and fix the OL and didn’t. Time to get some progressive football minds in here and build a winner. — Ryland Scholes (@rylandscholes) January 10, 2022

Viking fans haven’t been happy with Spielman & have been calling for his firing since he brought in Cousins. As for Zimmer, he’s shown throughout the past 2 seasons that the game has moved beyond him & his ability to be an effective coach. Main reason Diggs wanted out. — Michael A. Johnson 👨🏻‍🔬 (@MJChemistry) January 10, 2022

It was a classy move to put out that note, but Spielman is the architect of his own firing. Drafting Ponder, Treadwell, and Kalil; extending Cousins instead of cutting bait, letting Zimmer get rid of Daniel Carlson, constantly moving down to stockpile worthless draft picks etc. — RustyofMN (@RustyofMN2021) January 10, 2022

Firing Rick Spielman and Coach Zimmer was the most important part of the process, and it took 3 years too long to get done — Hisham (@hishamih) January 10, 2022

I think Zimmer deserved the firing more so than Spielman though, as his player acquisition and drafting skills are elite in my opinion. I know he'll find a GM job in the league somewhere else. — Grayson Nolette (@TheGrayestArea) January 10, 2022

It was time for Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman to go. Zimmer lost his fire, and the game passed him by, which he refuses to adjust. Firing offensive coordinators after offensive coordinators never helped his cause. Spielman had to go because his draft picks have been a miss lately — Leslie M. (@FouhyStan) January 10, 2022

Couldn't be happier with the firing of Zimmer and Spielman #Skol — Bobby Bones (@bob_here) January 10, 2022

The Spielman firing was initially a surprise, sure, but let’s break it down: he thought that Mike Zimmer, a former colleague of Sean Payton, just needed his own version of Drew Brees, and he ignored every warning sign that Cousins would never have that kind of team chemistry. — Nick Decker put up his Xmas lights on 11/1 (@OnanRulz) January 10, 2022

The Minnesota Vikings have decided to change directions firing Head Coach Zimmer and GM Spielman. Great choice. Now follow it up with solid GM and Head Coach replacements – Ziegler and McDaniels! — Mitch Dexter (@MitchDexter2) January 10, 2022

I don’t understand Firing Spielman — SKOL FLOPPA TRADE COUSINS (@D34THWR3CKER) January 10, 2022

The Wilf family got it right with firing Rick Spielman. If Zimmer was fired Rick had to go with him they were married in the outcome of this organization and 8 years was enough sample size. Rick put together a good team but also missed a lot with his draft choices. — SKOL TALK (@skol_talk) January 10, 2022

I am not sure I love firing Spielman. He drafted pretty well and put together some strong units even if Zimmer couldn’t get them to put it together on the field. https://t.co/1MfrDuwh3J — Jacob Mauren (@jacob_mauren) January 10, 2022

Zimmer was pretty much a guarantee, but also firing Spielman is a surprise, I don't agree with that, I thought he was doing a really good job. — Nick Høilund (@NickHilund) January 10, 2022

