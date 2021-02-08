Fans react after Tom Brady, Buccaneers beat Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV

The sports world wasted no time congratulating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The Bucs cruised to their second Super Bowl win, rolling over the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium. Brady has now won seven championships in his career, and picked up his fifth Super Bowl MVP, too.

Naturally, fans were quick to pay their respects on Twitter.

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay @Buccaneers on winning #SuperBowlLV — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 8, 2021

And Gronk, be careful with that trophy... — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

TOMPA BAY 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back! 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady and every other QB in history pic.twitter.com/AO2j1TZrwi — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 8, 2021

As a @Chiefs fan I can still say, not getting to a super bowl for a whole lot of years is way worse than losing a super bowl the year after winning a super bowl. I love my team. I love my coach. The future is bright, and @PatrickMahomes is still our qb1. Congrats @Buccaneers — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) February 8, 2021

Congrats... AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021

I wonder what city will host the 2028 super bowl that Tom Brady will be the MVP of? — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) February 8, 2021

Belichick watching Brady win a ring without him @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/t1YltD8TVD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

Brady is an ageless vampire warlock wizard zombie assassin. With a model’s chin. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 8, 2021

Greatness at age 43. pic.twitter.com/0PtCnnXCh2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2021

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ownership group, Coach Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, the entire coaching staff, and all of the Buccaneers players for a dominating performance over the Kansas City Chiefs! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2021

I have to admit...I turned away because the game was boring and disappointing. 🤦🏿 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady sneaking up on Nick Saban at the 7 championships club: pic.twitter.com/wGzj7FugVK — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 8, 2021

The sports world was quick to congratulate the Buccaneers after their Super Bowl LV win. (AP/Ashley Landis)

