  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fans react after Tom Brady, Buccaneers beat Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The sports world wasted no time congratulating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The Bucs cruised to their second Super Bowl win, rolling over the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium. Brady has now won seven championships in his career, and picked up his fifth Super Bowl MVP, too.

Naturally, fans were quick to pay their respects on Twitter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
The sports world was quick to congratulate the Buccaneers after their Super Bowl LV win. (AP/Ashley Landis)

Super Bowl LV from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories