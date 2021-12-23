Fans react on Twitter to news of Ian Book’s first career start for Saints

An outbreak of positive COVID-19 test results have sidelined several New Orleans Saints players, including their top two available quarterbacks: neither Taysom Hill nor Trevor Siemian will be available against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, meaning rookie draft pick Ian Book will get his first career start.

And that drew a range of reactions on social media from fans of the Saints, Dolphins, and Book’s old Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Here’s what people are saying ahead of the rookie’s big-stage debut:

Y’all was upset we drafted ian book and now he the only qb on the roster 😭😭😭 — kamara mvp⚜️ (@joshbeasley02) December 23, 2021

1998: 2021:

Kerry Collins Jameis Winston

Danny Wuerffel Trevor Siemian

Billy Joe Tolliver Taysom Hill

Billy Joe Hobert Ian Book What a time to be alive lol — 📺Logan Graffia🎙 (@thesoulman57) December 23, 2021

Every person trying to come up with their best Ian Book puns for headlines going into Monday night pic.twitter.com/y1J2QpNOcF — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 23, 2021

Times shut out this season: Tom Brady – 1

Ian Book – 0 — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) December 23, 2021

I want to see Ian Book to be perfectly honest with you. I didn’t want it to happen like this, but the guy was a good player at Notre Dame, and I know Sean Payton likes him. COVID keeps on making it interesting…#MNF — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 23, 2021

Saints got to keep Ian Book in one of those gigantic bubbles. Can't take any chances. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 23, 2021

The most Saintsy thing left for 2021 is Ian Book goes 17-20 for 220 yards and 4 TDs and Saints offense looks AMAZING. Then we have A QUARTERBACK CONTROVERSY to wrap up 2021. #saints #whodat — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) December 23, 2021

If Sean Payton wins with Ian Book at QB just give him the Lombardi Trophy and create something else to give the SB winner in future. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 23, 2021

Ian Book would've saw a wide open full back that's all I'm gone say — Definitely not Ni (@NotthatNiguy) December 23, 2021

No… but the Ian Book Club does have different… chapters https://t.co/UX0NCj2VNO — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 23, 2021

THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!! IAN BOOK IS STARTING FOR THE SAINTS THIS WEEKEND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!☘️🍀☘️🍀 pic.twitter.com/05btvc29h8 — ND4EVER☘️🍀☘️🍀 (@NDfootball4ever) December 23, 2021

Ian Book is throwing for 300 and 3 TDS Monday pic.twitter.com/gbOxr5Y0ZD — 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙠 ⚜️ (@MookDontMiss) December 23, 2021

Jameis Winston, Taysom hill, and Trevor siemian will never get their jobs back after Ian book puts this show on Monday night football… You can BOOK it, BOOK EM — ☃️ (@0TB___) December 23, 2021

I was over qb Taysom last week…When buddy found the only covered man on the field to throw to…That was it…Ian Book..let's go😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dee⚜⚜ (@SaintsSoulja) December 23, 2021

Ian Book checks into his team hotel room early. pic.twitter.com/b9wJq3sBNO — Greg LaRose WDSU (@GregLaRoseWDSU) December 23, 2021

Saints Depth chart: Ian Book

Uh

You, if you can make it! Fine if not! — Ryan Berger (@RyanBerger) December 23, 2021

Ian Book slated to start for the Saints this week… it’s time ☘️ — #FreemanFactor ☘️ (@WeAreNDFans) December 23, 2021

In honor of Ian book getting his first start let me show you what you can expect pic.twitter.com/GhrGt01ErA — Kaz☘️ (@KazTooWavy) December 23, 2021

Ian Book in the pocket this weekend pic.twitter.com/Hw6XgVbKOU — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) December 23, 2021

Just when I was ready to dismiss the Dolphins as the ultimate SOS darlings, IAN BOOK walked into the room. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) December 23, 2021

I’m excited af to see Ian Book — 🙍🏽‍♂️ (@1bgotfans) December 23, 2021

I get to watch ND legend Ian Book play football in person Monday — 𝗘 ⚜️ (@SaintsEnjoyer) December 23, 2021

If Ian Book lights it up Twitter will be crazy lol — 📺Logan Graffia🎙 (@thesoulman57) December 23, 2021

it’s no way ian book is worse than taysom so idc — lonewolf (@SolidGangMarlo) December 23, 2021

How Saints fans feel about Ian Book starting pic.twitter.com/wW6hcBXtU7 — Josh Preston (@JPrestonSports) December 23, 2021

POV: The Dolphins just put Ian Book on his ass for the 7th time on national television pic.twitter.com/SESJMQCI2D — Danny ‘Drip’ Marino (@DannyDripMarino) December 23, 2021

Byron Jones on possibility of facing Ian Book: "If he's in the NFL and he's playing quarterback, he's a good player." — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) December 23, 2021

Zach Wilson was drafted #2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He faced a Miami Dolphins secondary duo last Sunday which he targeted 5 times on a combined 72 coverage snaps. The result: 1 reception for 9 yards. Best of luck to Ian Book — Jacob Meshel (@fins_dynasty) December 23, 2021

Ian Book, Booker T, it doesn’t matter what your name is. Prime Time Tua is bringing home the W on Monday. #finsup — Reason (@the_real_reason) December 23, 2021

If the Dolphins get to a 7th-straight win in the Ian Book game, might have to start looking for the "worst 7-game winning streaks in NFL history" — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) December 23, 2021

Im more worried about Ian Book than taysom hill — Action Jackson (@domojackson7) December 23, 2021

Dolphins Defense Weeks 9-15: Sacks- 1st

Red zone defense- 2nd

Opp. Passer rating- 2nd

Total defense- 2nd

Yards allowed- 2nd

Scoring defense- 3rd

3rd down defense- 4th

Pass/Rush defense- 5th

Takeaways- 6th Good luck, Ian Book. pic.twitter.com/pAHIIkB2tR — Smoke (@NickysBets) December 23, 2021

