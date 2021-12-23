Fans react on Twitter to news of Ian Book’s first career start for Saints

John Sigler
·5 min read
An outbreak of positive COVID-19 test results have sidelined several New Orleans Saints players, including their top two available quarterbacks: neither Taysom Hill nor Trevor Siemian will be available against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, meaning rookie draft pick Ian Book will get his first career start.

And that drew a range of reactions on social media from fans of the Saints, Dolphins, and Book’s old Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Here’s what people are saying ahead of the rookie’s big-stage debut:

