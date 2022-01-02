Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Titans in Week 17

Mike Masala
·2 min read
In this article:
The Miami Dolphins had their winning streak ended by the Tennessee Titans, as Mike Vrabel’s team won 34-3 at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Miami’s offense continued to be completely incapable of putting drives together to move up and down the field. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled to deal with the weather conditions, as he fumbled three times, threw an interception, and completed less than 50% of his pass attempts.

On the other side, their defense was completely gashed by Titans running back D’Onta Foreman. The Former Texas Longhorn carried the ball 26 times for 132 yards and a touchdown, as he broke tackle after tackle that the Dolphins tried to make.

With the loss, fans were disappointed in their team’s performance. Here’s how they reacted throughout the game.

