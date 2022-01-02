Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Titans in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins had their winning streak ended by the Tennessee Titans, as Mike Vrabel’s team won 34-3 at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Miami’s offense continued to be completely incapable of putting drives together to move up and down the field. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled to deal with the weather conditions, as he fumbled three times, threw an interception, and completed less than 50% of his pass attempts.

On the other side, their defense was completely gashed by Titans running back D’Onta Foreman. The Former Texas Longhorn carried the ball 26 times for 132 yards and a touchdown, as he broke tackle after tackle that the Dolphins tried to make.

With the loss, fans were disappointed in their team’s performance. Here’s how they reacted throughout the game.

Confirmed: Jaylen Waddle still slippery returning kicks — Riley O'Brien (@Ri_S_OB) January 2, 2022

Tua can’t make the open throws. Our punter is kicking like me. Gonna be a LONG three hours. — Miami Harold dba Enlightened Purveyor of Garbage (@hottakeharry) January 2, 2022

Elandon roberts really turns into ray lewis on short situations — 🐍 (@browardstan) January 2, 2022

Austin Jackson on the bench. Now do Jesse Davis. — SoFlowSports (@SoFlowSports) January 2, 2022

Brian Flores looked like he was ready to Oklahoma drill his way into Josh Boyer 😭😭 — Bobby, No Flay (@JBeans_15) January 2, 2022

Someone unplug Tua and plug him back in please. — Ryan Yousefi | ZED RUN (@Rizzmiggiz) January 2, 2022

Duke Johnson is that dude — Joshua Pomeroy (@OnThatBeam) January 2, 2022

Jaelan Phillips has impressed on a few plays with his tackling and strength. Noticeably preventing first downs on a few plays. — Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) January 2, 2022

Making D’Onta Foreman look like Derrick Henry. And as a result, making Tannehill look comfortable. This is a bad look all around for Flo and Co. #FinsUp — Eddie Kenny (@eddiekenny) January 2, 2022

Wait how did the refs not review that fumble by Foreman, and even more importantly why didn’t Flo challenge it? — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) January 2, 2022

Jerome Baker just smoked the Titans RB on that sack. Dude dove at Baker's legs and Baker did just an "olé." — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) January 2, 2022

They trusting Gesicki to throw deeper than Tua? — Taylor Ballert (@BallerT78) January 2, 2022

What a throw!!!!!!! Tua to Waddle 💣 #FinsUp Finally!!! — TREI-O-5 (@Dolphinero) January 2, 2022

DeVante Parker is LIVID after that no-call — how is that not pass interference? — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 2, 2022